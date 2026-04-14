Brimstone is a controller who focuses on setting up smokes and creating space for his team. His role is about controlling the round rather than being a flashy duelist.
Playing Brimstone In Valorant? This One Weapon Choice Could Change Everything
Brimstone is all about control, not kills. But the gun you carry still decides rounds. Here is the one weapon that fits how he actually plays.
- Brimstone's role focuses on team support and area control.
- The Phantom is ideal for Brimstone's close-to-mid range fights.
- Phantom's unseeable tracers aid players using Brimstone's smokes.
Valorant Tips: Picking Brimstone in Valorant means you are stepping into a different role entirely. You are not the flashy duelist going for highlight clips. You are the one controlling the round, setting up smokes, and making space for your team. But even in that supporting role, your weapon choice matters more than most players realise.
The right gun can make your utility setups more effective and help you win rounds without relying on exceptional aim.
Why The Phantom Is The Best Gun For Brimstone
The Phantom is the most practical choice for Brimstone, and the reasoning is straightforward. Brimstone's playstyle revolves around smokes, which means most of your fights happen at close to mid-range.
The Phantom handles those ranges well. It has a faster fire rate, more manageable recoil, and no visible bullet tracers through smoke. That last point matters because enemies cannot easily figure out where you are shooting from when you are positioned in or around your own smokes.
Brimstone's Sky Smokes block vision, creates confusion, and lets your team take control of key areas. When opponents push through or around those smokes, the Phantom lets you spray without giving away your exact position.
On top of that, his Stim Beacon increases fire rate, which makes the Phantom even sharper in those moments, with smoother spray patterns and faster eliminations.
Can You Use Other Weapons On Brimstone?
The Vandal is still a solid option if you prefer going for precise headshots. However, it does not take advantage of close-range smoke fights the way the Phantom does.
Shotguns can be useful in tight corridors and specific situations, but they are not a consistent choice across maps.
The short answer is this: if you are playing Brimstone, use your smokes with purpose and pair them with the Phantom. It suits how he plays and gives you the best chance of winning those engagements consistently.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What role does Brimstone play in Valorant?
Why is the Phantom considered the best gun for Brimstone?
The Phantom excels in close to mid-range fights, which is where Brimstone typically engages due to his smokes. It has a faster fire rate, manageable recoil, and invisible tracers through smoke.
How does Brimstone's Stim Beacon affect the Phantom?
The Stim Beacon increases the Phantom's fire rate, making its spray patterns smoother and eliminations faster during engagements.