Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentZubeen Garg's Last Rites On Tuesday With State Honours; CM Says Death Certificate Differs From Post-Mortem Report

Zubeen Garg's Last Rites On Tuesday With State Honours; CM Says Death Certificate Differs From Post-Mortem Report

Assam will cremate Zubeen Garg with full state honors on September 23rd near Guwahati, following family's wishes.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 09:38 PM (IST)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the late musical icon Zubeen Garg will be cremated with full state honours on September 23. The decision comes after thousands of fans gathered across Assam to pay their last respects to the legendary singer, who passed away in Singapore on Friday.

Zubeen Garg's Cremation Site Finalised Near Guwahati

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, CM Sarma said, "We have decided to cremate the legendary singer Zubeen Garg on September 23, close to Disang resort in Sonapur. Many people are still coming to pay their homage to their beloved Zubeen Garg."

He further explained, "The Jorhat people have demanded that Zubeen should be cremated at Jorhat because he spent his childhood in Jorhat and started his singing journey from Jorhat. We have discussed the matter with Garima Garg and the family members of Zubeen, and they have said that to cremate Zubeen near Guwahati."

 

Fans to Get More Time for Final Homage

CM Sarma assured fans that arrangements have been made for them to pay their last respects. He said, "The Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium in Sarusajai will remain open round-the-clock, allowing thousands of fans to pay their last respects to legendary singer Zubeen Garg."

He added, "More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage."

Mourning Period Extended by Assam Government

The Chief Minister also announced an extension of the state mourning period.

"The state government had declared a three-day mourning till September 22, but it has been extended by another day for his cremation," he stated.

Cause of Death Confirmed

CM Sarma shared that the Singapore government has issued the death certificate, confirming the cause of death.

"The Singapore government has issued the singer's death certificate, which states that he died due to drowning," he revealed.

Zubeen Garg tragically passed away on Friday while swimming in the sea without a life jacket, leaving behind a void in the music industry and in the hearts of his fans.

 

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 09:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam CM Zubeen Garg Zubeen Garg Death
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
UK, Australia And Canada Formally Recognise Palestinian State Amid Opposition From US, Israel
UK, Australia And Canada Formally Recognise Palestinian State Amid Opposition From US, Israel
India
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Citizens Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
India
'Har Ghar Swadeshi': PM Modi’s Big Push For Self-Reliance, Local Manufacturing Amid Trump Tariff Woes
'Har Ghar Swadeshi': PM Modi’s Big Push For Self-Reliance, Local Manufacturing Amid Trump Tariff Woes
World
Ahead Of Trump Meet, Pak PM Shehbaz Ties Peace With India To Kashmir: '…Living In Fool’s Paradise'
Ahead Of Trump Meet, Shehbaz Ties Peace With India To Kashmir: '…Living In A Fool’s Paradise'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi to Address the Nation Today at 5 PM, Key Announcements on GST Reforms and 'Go Local' Campaign Expected
Delhi News: BJP Leaders Demand Meat Ban in Delhi During Navratri, Urge Respect for Sanatan Traditions | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: US Confirms No Annual Charge in H-1B Visa Rule | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav of Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi’s Late Mother | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mithun Manhas Likely to Be Next BCCI President: Sources | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget