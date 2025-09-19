Zubeen Garg Dies: Assam has lost one of its most celebrated cultural icons. Zubeen Garg, the versatile singer who gave voice to countless melodies, passed away in Singapore at the age of 52. The artist met with a fatal accident while scuba diving. Although Singapore police pulled him out of the water and rushed him to a hospital, doctors were unable to revive him.

Garg had travelled to the city-state to headline the North East Festival, but his sudden death has left the music industry and his fans reeling in disbelief.

Zubeen Garg's Last Words To Fans

Just a day before the tragedy, Garg addressed his followers on Instagram in what has now become his final message.

Speaking to fans, Garg invited them to join him in the North East Festival in Singapore. He urged his fans to be there, and that he'll "be there for you."

His caption read, "Friends in Singpore, I will like to invite you to 4th North East India Festival in Sunctec, Singapore during 20th and 21st September. Come and explore the exotic part of India, we are carrying quality agri, craft products, tea experience, dance forms, fashion shows and evening musical show presenting Rock bands, rappers from India's North East. I will be there throughout the Festival as Cultural Brand Ambassador and will perform on 20th evening with my popular Hindi, Bengali and Assamese Songs. I would like to invite you all, it will be Saturday and Sunday and entry is free. All come and support us. Cheers!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zubeen Garg (@zubeen.garg)

The line that resonates most after his passing was his assurance that he would “be there throughout the Festival,” a promise that fate tragically cut short.

A Journey From Assam To Bollywood

Born Zubeen Borthakur in Assam on November 18, 1972, he first made waves with his debut album Anamika in 1992. Three years later, he shifted base to Mumbai, where he began recording for Hindi albums and films. His voice found its way into movies like Chandni Raat, Fiza, and Kaante.

The turning point came in 2006 with Ya Ali from the film Gangster. The song became a nationwide phenomenon, earning him the Best Playback Singer award at the Global Indian Film Awards and cementing his status as a pan-Indian voice.

A Legacy Across Languages & Generations

Over the course of his career, Garg recorded more than 32,000 songs in nearly 40 Indian languages. His music spanned from Assamese folk to Bollywood hits, creating bridges between cultures and generations.

For millions of fans, his passing is more than the loss of a musician. It is the silencing of a voice that carried Assamese music onto the national stage and beyond. Yet his vast discography continues to echo, ensuring that while the man is gone, his melodies remain timeless.