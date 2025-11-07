Zayed Khan Struggles To Hold Back Tears At Zarine Khan’s Funeral, Sanjay Khan Seen Heartbroken

Veteran actor Sanjay Khan’s wife, Zarine Khan, passed away in Mumbai on November 7 at the age of 81 after battling age-related health issues. The news has left the film fraternity in mourning, with several celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Jaya Bachchan, visiting the Khan residence to offer condolences and stand by the grieving family.

Zayed Khan gets emotional as he bids farewell to his mother

A heartbreaking video from the funeral has surfaced, showing Zayed Khan, the couple’s son, performing his mother’s final rites at Juhu Crematorium. The actor appeared visibly emotional, struggling to contain his tears as he bid farewell to his mother. The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends.

Sussanne Khan, Zarine’s daughter, was seen walking beside her mother’s body along with her siblings, unable to take her eyes off her late mother. Sanjay Khan, visibly grief-stricken, folded his hands as paparazzi captured the deeply emotional moment.

Bollywood pays its respects

The Khan residence saw a steady stream of visitors from the film industry. Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Jackie Shroff were among those who came to pay their respects. Bobby Deol was seen holding back tears, while Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne’s former husband, also attended both the prayer meet and the cremation, accompanied by Saba Azad, to offer support to the family in their moment of loss.

About Zarine Khan

As reported by News18, Zarine Khan passed away peacefully at her Mumbai home on Friday morning. She is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and their four children — Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, Farah Ali Khan, and Simone Arora.

Before stepping away from the limelight, Zarine began her career as a model and appeared in the 1963 Dev Anand-starrer Tere Ghar Ke Samne. She later transitioned into a successful interior designer and entrepreneur, earning respect and recognition for her refined aesthetic. After her marriage to Sanjay Khan, she devoted herself to family life while building a flourishing design career.

Just weeks before her passing, Sussanne Khan had celebrated her mother’s 81st birthday, sharing a heartfelt post filled with throwback photographs and emotional words. She wrote how “honoured and grateful” she felt to be her mother’s daughter.