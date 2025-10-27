Yuzvendra Chahal’s ₹4 Cr Dig At Dhanashree Verma Sparks Buzz, Shikhar Dhawan Joins In

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has once again found himself in the spotlight amid ongoing chatter about his divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma, this time for a witty remark seemingly referencing the rumoured ₹4 crore alimony. Adding to the humour, his good friend and fellow cricketer Shikhar Dhawan joined in with his own playful response.

Chahal’s humorous comment grabs attention

Shikhar Dhawan recently shared pictures from his Diwali and Bhai Dooj festivities on Instagram, posting happy family moments with the caption, “A beautiful Bhai Dooj spent with family. Love, smiles, and memories to cherish forever.”

However, it wasn’t the photos but Chahal’s comment that quickly stole the show. Chahal wrote, “Aapke pose pe copyright maar raha hun bhaiya, 4 crores only (I’m filing for copyright for your pose, brother — ₹4 crore only),” adding laughing emojis to his remark.





Dhawan joined the fun, replying, @yuzi_chahal23 Deal pakki (Deal locked) with handshake and wink emojis, making the exchange an instant hit among fans.

The ₹4 crore reference caught everyone’s attention, as it echoed earlier reports claiming that the alleged divorce settlement between Chahal and Dhanashree was around that figure — though neither party has ever confirmed it.

Chahal's earlier post

This lighthearted banter follows another viral moment from Chahal earlier this month. The cricketer had shared a post quoting a Delhi High Court judgment that read, “Financially independent wives cannot demand alimony from their husbands.”

He captioned it with, “Maa kasam khao nahi paltoge iss decision seh,” which roughly translates to “Swear on your mother you won’t go back on this decision.”

The post, later deleted, spread rapidly across social media, prompting speculation that it was directed at his ex-wife, though some argued it was simply a nod to the ruling.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma relationship timeline

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot in December 2020 in Gurugram after meeting during the Covid-19 lockdown — when Chahal had approached her for dance lessons. The couple separated in June 2022 and, by February 2024, filed for divorce by mutual consent. Their marriage was legally dissolved in March this year.

Since then, Chahal has been linked to RJ Mahvash after being spotted with her at the Champions Trophy final in Dubai. However, Mahvash has maintained that they are “just good friends.” Dhanashree, meanwhile, recently opened up about her personal journey during her appearance on the reality show Rise and Fall.