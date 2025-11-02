Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment'You’re An Emotion, Bhai!' Karan Johar’s Heartfelt Birthday Message For Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts

On Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, Karan Johar shared a heartfelt Instagram post, celebrating their decades-long friendship.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a deeply heartfelt message for Shah Rukh Khan on the superstar’s 60th birthday, celebrating not only the actor’s iconic legacy but also their decades-long friendship that has stood the test of time.

Karan Johar Pens Emotional Note for Shah Rukh Khan on His 60th Birthday

Expressing profound admiration for SRK, Karan described the superstar as “family” and praised his warmth, generosity, and unwavering support over the years. The filmmaker fondly reminisced about their first meeting on the sets of Karan Arjun, calling it the start of a “beautiful understanding” that has only deepened with time.

To mark the milestone, Karan shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, featuring some of his most cherished memories with Shah Rukh.

“He’s My Family”: KJo on His Special Connection with SRK

In the clip, Karan could be heard expressing his deep affection for the actor, saying,“Have you seen his eyes? When people ask me why Shah Rukh Khan, if they came one day on my set and just saw my interaction with him and saw how he completely takes over. When I’m tired, exhausted, fed up, he peps up the rest of the crew. He makes sure that work happens, and they make sure the shot happens. He and I have a beautiful understanding, he’s my family.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
A Heartfelt Birthday Message

Alongside the video, Karan shared a touching note that reflected their long-standing friendship and mutual respect.

“I have such a vivid and distinct memory of meeting you Bhai, on the sets of Karan Arjun… I went expecting the aura and magic of a rising superstar but instead met a magical man with a beating heart…. Probably the best husband, best father, best son-in-law, best brother, and the best friend anyone can have! Your consistent kindness and generosity of spirit is just as iconic as your wide open arms (which should be officialised as a national gesture).”

He continued,“Bhai… the repertoire of cinema and projection of love that you have given to zillions of your fans across the globe makes you so much more than a mega movie star…it makes you an emotion… an emotion some of us are privileged to experience every day! I love you so much Bhai… thank you for being there through thick and thin and being family to Yash, Roohi, Mom, and I… Always and forever… Happy Birthday!!! This decade like every decade will be yours!!!! @iamsrk.”

A Legendary Collaboration

Over the years, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan have together delivered some of Bollywood’s most memorable cinematic gems. Their collaborations include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and My Name Is Khan. Karan also penned the story for Kal Ho Naa Ho, which starred Shah Rukh in one of his most beloved roles.

 

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
