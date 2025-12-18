Year Ender 2025: Indian Web Series That Ruled OTT Screens In 2025

The Indian OTT space witnessed a remarkable surge in 2025, with web series firmly becoming part of everyday viewing habits. Families gathered around screens, young audiences binged through nights, and stories struck a deeper chord by reflecting lived realities. From light-hearted humour to spine-chilling horror and hard-hitting social themes, the year offered a rich mix of genres. Crime sagas, rural dramas, espionage thrillers, horror tales and courtroom battles all found their audience. IMDb’s popularity rankings revealed which shows truly dominated conversations, reviews and watchlists throughout the year.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Topping the list is The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the year’s most talked-about OTT breakout. The series marked Aryan Khan’s directorial debut and generated curiosity well before its release. Set against the glossy yet cutthroat world of Hindi cinema, the show follows an outsider chasing stardom, only to confront harsh realities along the way. Using sharp humour, it explores themes of ambition, influence and survival in the film industry. High-profile cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan added to its buzz. Streaming on Netflix, the series dominated headlines for weeks.

Black Warrant

Claiming the second position is Black Warrant, which premiered on Netflix in January. Led by Zahan Kapoor, grandson of the late Shashi Kapoor, the series is set within the walls of Tihar Jail. It tracks a newly appointed jailer whose idealism is challenged as he uncovers entrenched corruption. Each episode presents ethical dilemmas and tough decisions, keeping the narrative taut and intense. The series was praised for its restrained storytelling and serious tone.

Paatal Lok Season 2

After a five-year hiatus, Paatal Lok returned with its second season and lived up to towering expectations. This chapter delved deeper into crime, politics and human frailty, with stakes that felt far more personal. The dark atmosphere and strong writing continued to define the series, earning praise for its uncompromising honesty.

Panchayat Season 4

Panchayat maintained its golden run with Season 4, once again transporting viewers to the familiar lanes of Phulera village. The show’s warmth, simplicity and relatable conflicts made it a comfort watch for audiences across age groups.

Mandala Murders

Occupying the fifth spot is Mandala Murders, a Netflix release from Yash Raj Films that arrived in July. Set in a seemingly quiet town rocked by a series of disturbing killings, the show slowly unravels layers of rituals, beliefs and long-buried secrets. Vaani Kapoor and the ensemble cast delivered impactful performances. While critical opinions varied, audience curiosity kept the series trending.

Khauf

Khauf reintroduced atmospheric horror to the OTT landscape. Streaming on Prime Video, the series centres on a Delhi hostel room haunted by a violent past. As a young woman begins experiencing unsettling events, the show leans into mood and tension rather than jump scares. Its measured pace and emotional undercurrents resonated with viewers.

Special Ops Season 2

Among the most anticipated releases of the year, Special Ops Season 2 saw K.K. Menon reprise his role as intelligence officer Himmat Singh. The story follows an extended manhunt, maintaining edge-of-the-seat tension throughout. Action sequences were complemented by emotional depth, satisfying fans of the original season. The series is streaming on JioHotstar.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter transported viewers to early-2000s Bengal, blending crime and politics in a narrative inspired by real events. The series traces an IPS officer’s battle against gang lords and corrupt power structures, revealing the machinery operating behind closed doors. Streaming on Netflix, it found steady traction.

The Family Man Season 3

After a long wait, The Family Man returned with its third season, much to the delight of fans. Manoj Bajpayee once again stepped into the role of Srikant Tiwari, juggling national security threats with domestic chaos. The trademark humour remained intact, while the suspense stayed razor-sharp.

Criminal Justice – A Family Matter

Rounding off the list is Criminal Justice – A Family Matter, led by Pankaj Tripathi. The legal drama revolves around a complicated murder case intertwined with buried family truths, with each episode peeling back another layer. Its steady twists and courtroom tension kept viewers engaged till the end.