Why The Kapoors Sold Raj Kapoor’s Iconic Mumbai House?

The Kapoor family offered fans an intimate look into their lives in the Netflix special “Dining With The Kapoors”, which revisits the legacy of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor. Among the many memories shared was the fate of the cherished family home, Deonar Cottage in Chembur East, which was sold to Godrej Properties in 2019.

In the special, daughter Rima Jain explained the reasoning behind the sale. She shared her mother Krishna Kapoor’s wise counsel: not to become overly attached to “bricks and walls” once she was gone. Krishna realised that Deonar Cottage’s sheer size, maintenance burden and emotional weight would make it difficult to manage long term. She had even suggested selling it while still alive to avoid deterioration and neglect.

The sale, according to Hindustan Times, was made for around ₹100 crore. Godrej Properties’ acquisition of the adjoining studio land (RK Films and Studios) in May 2019 reportedly cost between ₹180–200 crore. The combined property spans 2.2 acres and includes sign-off from family members such as Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ritu Nanda and grandchildren Nitasha and Nikhil Nanda.

Reflecting on the emotional impact, Randhir Kapoor said, “This property has been of great emotional and historical significance to our family.”

What’s Next For The Land

With the original cottage gone, the plot has now given way to Godrej RKS, a luxury residential project offering premium 3- and 4-BHK apartments priced from approximately ₹8 to ₹15 crore.

Dining With The Kapoors brings together several members of the Kapoor family including Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Aadar Jain to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor. Directed by Smriti Mundhra and created by Armaan Jain, the one-hour special offers a rare, candid glimpse into Bollywood royalty.