When Dharmendra Fearlessly Took On Underworld: 'You Have 10 People, But I Have An Army'

Actor-filmmaker Satyajeet Puri recently opened up about a little-known story involving veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra, shedding light on the actor’s incredible courage during the turbulent era when the underworld had a firm grip on the film industry.

Satyajeet recalls Dharmendra’s defiance during the underworld era

In an interview with Friday Talkies, Puri shared how Dharmendra remained unshaken even when most actors feared the mafia’s reach. “At that time, the underworld was very strong. Many actors would get scared if they were summoned. But Dharamji and his family never feared them. He would tell them, ‘If you come, the whole Sahnewal will come from Punjab. You have 10 people, but I have an army. One word from me and trucks full of people will come from Punjab to fight. Don’t mess with me.’ And they never did.”

Satyajeet, son of veteran actor Satyen Puri, began his career as a child artiste and later transitioned into a versatile performer, featuring in a variety of films across genres. He also explored filmmaking and production, working closely with Dharmendra in several films, including Rajput (1982), Betaab (1983), Taqdeer Ka Badshah (1982), Batwara, and Izzatdaar (1990).

Dharmendra’s recent and upcoming projects

At 89, Dharmendra continues to impress audiences with his on-screen presence. He was last seen in Amit Joshi’s romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Dimple Kapadia. The veteran actor also received immense praise for his emotional performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), where he starred opposite Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Up next, Dharmendra is set to collaborate once again with acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan in the war biopic Ikkis (2025). The film, based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, is expected to hit theatres in December 2025.