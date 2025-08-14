War 2 Advance Bookings: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2 Fails to Match Coolie’s Box Office Buzz

War 2 Advance Bookings: The highly anticipated War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, has recorded modest global day-one advance bookings, totaling Rs 29 crore. Of this, Rs 20.57 crore came from India and Rs 11 crore from overseas markets. Industry estimates from Sacnilk project a gross of approximately Rs 32.21 crore in India across all languages, including block bookings.

Telugu Market Boosts Early Sales

Advance bookings saw a temporary surge after Telugu states opened ticket sales, reaching over 20,000 tickets per hour on BookMyShow. Despite the spike, final figures fell below expectations for a YRF Spy Universe release.

Analysts still anticipate a strong opening on Friday, with projected Rs 50 crore net in India, split as Rs 27–28 crore from the Hindi version and Rs 22 crore from the Telugu version. Globally, the film could collect around USD 2.3–2.5 million (Rs 20–22 crore), pushing total day-one estimates near Rs 80 crore. The film’s momentum now largely depends on positive audience word of mouth.

Coolie Outpaces War 2

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Coolie has set the bar high with record-breaking advance bookings of Rs 100 crore for its opening weekend. Coolie collected Rs 38 crore in India and Rs 45 crore overseas on day one, surpassing War 2 by more than four times.

The ABP Live review of War 2 reads: Watching War 2 is an exercise in frustration. The plot wanders aimlessly, teleporting its heroes from Paris to Delhi’s Palika Bazaar without logic or transition. In one scene, Jr NTR is shot; in the very next, he’s miraculously fine. The mid-air fight sequences are so absurd you’ll find yourself laughing , or crying, at their sheer implausibility. The VFX? Think cheap mobile gaming visuals passed off on a massive IMAX screen. The film has neither head nor tail, squandering a massive budget and audience goodwill alike. The only standout performance? A still photograph of Tiger Shroff from the first War — and that says everything.

War 2 is the sixth installment in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe, featuring Hrithik Roshan as rogue agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal and Jr NTR in his Bollywood debut as elite agent Vikram. The film promises globe-trotting action, stunts, high-stakes face-offs, and Kiara Advani adds further intrigue to the ensemble. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action-packed drama aims to elevate the franchise with an intense narrative.