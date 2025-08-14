Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Coolie Review: Rajinikanth Delivers Energy, Lokesh Kanagaraj Delivers Style, Story Delivers Little

Coolie review: Coolie is undeniably a mass Rajinikanth film in the Lokesh Kanagaraj mould—flashy, loud, and hero-worshipping.

By : Rakesh Tara | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)

Coolie review: Like many of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s earlier films, 'Coolie' revolves around a large-scale smuggling syndicate. This time, instead of narcotics, the prized contraband is luxury gold watches. Simon (Nagarjuna) heads this powerful network, aided by his loyal right-hand man Dayal (Soubin Shahir). On the other side, we meet Deva (Rajinikanth), who runs a mansion and keeps a low profile—until tragedy strikes.

When Deva learns that his close friend Rajasekar (Sathyaraj) has died under mysterious circumstances, he goes to pay his respects. There, he meets Rajasekar’s daughter Preethi (Shruti Haasan) and discovers the shocking truth: Rajasekar didn’t die naturally—he was murdered. This revelation sets Deva on a violent collision course with Simon’s empire.

Coolie is action-packed but emotionally thin

The core mystery, why Rajasekar was killed, drives the narrative, but much of the runtime is dominated by relentless action. Lokesh brings his trademark touch, but unlike Vikram, where action and storytelling balanced each other, here the plot feels stretched and fragmented. While the mass moments are designed for whistles and applause, the emotional beats feel undercooked, used more as devices to push the story forward rather than deepen it.

Familiar thrills, scattered execution

From stylised violence and upbeat fight-scene soundtracks to grand character entrances, Lokesh delivers what comes naturally to him. He adds a small sci-fi element to freshen the gangster drama and throws in minor twists for intrigue, but they don’t hold much weight. Several subplots are stitched together, making the film feel like multiple stories fighting for screen time until the very end.

Star power that’s not fully utilised

Soubin Shahir’s Dayal has shades of a classic Lokesh-style henchman, while Nagarjuna’s entry is built for hype but lacks depth in characterisation. Sathyaraj, Upendra, and even Aamir Khan are brought in purely for crowd-pleasing moments. Shruti Haasan gets a handful of scenes to showcase her acting chops. Rajinikanth, meanwhile, gets plenty of nostalgic callbacks, including a flashback sequence enhanced with AI—a crowd favourite despite its gimmicky nature.

Music keeps the pulse alive

Anirudh Ravichander’s score injects energy into every major moment, with fresh tracks elevating otherwise predictable scenes.

Final verdict

Coolie is undeniably a mass Rajinikanth film in the Lokesh Kanagaraj mould—flashy, loud, and hero-worshipping. But whether it’s the audience’s fault for expecting more or the director’s for not delivering a thought-provoking Rajini film is up for debate.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
