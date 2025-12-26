Wamiqa Gabbi Attends Her First-Ever Concert With Father, Calls Sunidhi Chauhan ‘An Experience'

Mumbai: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi marked her presence at Sunidhi Chauhan's Mumbai concert. During her first-ever concert, she was accompanied by her father and friends.

Sharing a string of videos and photos of herself enjoying a great time during the night to remember, Wamiqa wrote on her Instagram handle, "Last night was one of those nights that stays with you. My first ever concert. Some of my friends’ first. And for my father too. We walked in excited and walked out completely overwhelmed. My friends were thanking me as if I’d done something special when all I did was bring them to @sunidhichauhan5 . That’s the power she holds. (sic)."

Wamiqa was in awe of Sunidhi's powerful presence on the stage, full of energy and emotion. She added, "What she does on stage right now, I don’t think anyone else in India is doing. It’s not just a concert, it’s energy, emotion, surrender. Watching her sing a song that’s been part of my own film journey made the night even more unreal."

Another moment that will be remembered by Wamiqa for the years to come was meeting Sunidhi's father, while she was accompanied by hers.

"Seeing my father enjoy it like a child, watching my friends lose themselves, and feeling that collective high… pure magic. No drinks, just music intoxication," added the 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' actress.

"Some artists aren’t meant to be heard, they’re meant to be experienced live", Wamiqa concluded.

Sunidhi kicked off her "I Am Home India" tour with a powerful performance at the NESCO Centre.

Many who's who from the entertainment industry such as Imtiaz Ali, Sunil Grover, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shriya Saran, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mithila Palkar, Nitanshi Goel, Luv Ranjan, Shubhangi Atre, Avinash Tiwary, Dhvani Bhanushali, Amit Tandon, Salim Merchant, Abhishek Bajaj, and Divya Kumar were spotted in the crowd during the concert.

