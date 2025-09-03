'Stop Chasing Trends, Start Building Truth': Vivek Oberoi On Life Beyond Films

For many, Vivek Oberoi’s name is synonymous with films like Saathiya, Yuvaa, and Rakht Charitra. But in his latest op-ed for Rolling Stone, the actor makes it clear—his journey is no longer about the red carpet or Friday box office numbers. Instead, it’s about building something enduring.

“Resilience isn’t always a roar,” Oberoi reflects. “Sometimes it’s the quiet, confident steps of someone who knows exactly where they’re going.”

A Conscious Shift: Beyond Cinema

Oberoi’s transition is less a retreat from Bollywood and more a deliberate evolution. He writes, “My purpose is to be known not just for what I’ve done, but for what I’m building across sectors, geographies, and cultures.”

It’s a bold declaration for someone who once stood at the forefront of mainstream cinema. But as Oberoi makes clear, longevity doesn’t come from chasing trends—it comes from building truth.

A Business Portfolio with Purpose

The actor-turned-entrepreneur has stitched together a diverse and ambitious business portfolio:

Solitario : An ethical luxury brand with stores in 24 cities across seven countries.

ReadyAssist : A mobility tech platform that has trained and upskilled more than 11,000 mechanics.

Agribid : A digital marketplace giving Indian farmers real-time access to markets.

BNW Developments: A real estate venture attracting global collaborators and sovereign funds.

“You can’t fake that kind of momentum,” Oberoi explains. “It comes from building systems, leading deals, and being relentless about long-term positioning.”

Not Alone in the Shift

Oberoi’s pivot mirrors a broader trend in Bollywood—stars looking for stability outside the fickle rhythms of showbiz. Alia Bhatt launched her children’s clothing line Ed-a-Mamma. Priyanka Chopra’s haircare brand Anomaly has gone global.

Kriti Sanon co-founded skincare label Hyphen, while Sonakshi Sinha runs the jewellery line Soezi. For Oberoi, however, the move is as much about philosophy as it is about profit.

The Films Haven’t Stopped

Even as he dives into boardrooms, Oberoi hasn’t completely abandoned the big screen. His recent film Kesari Veer released in May 2025 and won praise from the Maharashtra government. Up next, he’s set to take on a menacing role as Vidyutjihva in Namit Malhotra’s grand adaptation of Ramayan.

Building a Legacy That Lasts

For Oberoi, the spotlight was never the end goal—it was only the beginning. Today, he’s redefining what it means to be a Bollywood star in the 21st century: not just an entertainer, but a builder of systems, businesses, and legacies.

“If you want longevity,” he concludes, “stop chasing trends and start building truth.”