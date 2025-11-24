Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentVisuals Show Dharmendra's Body Being Taken To Mumbai Crematorium

Visuals Show Dharmendra's Body Being Taken To Mumbai Crematorium

Visuals showed Dharmendra being taken to the Ville Parle crematorium in a van. 

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

One of India’s most distinguished film stars, Dharmendra, has passed away at the age of 89, according to a report by IANS. The news follows a day of intense speculation, after an ambulance and heavy security were seen outside his residence in Mumbai earlier today.

Visuals showed the veteran actor being taken to the Ville Parle crematorium in a van. 

The actor had been hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital last week when his condition reportedly deteriorated. Media reports had then indicated he was placed on ventilator support, prompting widespread concern in the Bollywood fraternity. His children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol along with longtime colleague Hema Malini, were seen at the hospital bedside. 

Prominent stars including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan (with his son Aryan) also visited to pay their respects.

Earlier this month, during his treatment, false reports of his death had spread online, causing panic among fans. The family quickly moved to clarify the situation and deny those rumours. Dharmendra was discharged from hospital on November 12 after several days of care.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Dharmendra Video Dharmendra Death Dharmendra Health Updates Dharmendra Cremation
