Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is all set to step into a new chapter of his life — fatherhood. The actor and his wife, Katrina Kaif, are expecting their first child, and the excitement among fans is palpable.

In a recent conversation with Yuvaa, Vicky opened up about how thrilled he is to become a dad, revealing that their baby is “almost here.”

“Just Being a Dad — Really Looking Forward to It,” Says Vicky

Speaking candidly about his emotions, Vicky said, “Just being a dad. Really looking forward to it. I think it’s a huge blessing and exciting times. Almost there, so fingers crossed. Mujhe lag raha hai main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hoon.”

The actor’s face reportedly lit up with joy as he spoke about the upcoming arrival, showing a softer and more personal side that fans adored.

Fans Celebrate the Couple’s Journey to Parenthood

Ever since Katrina and Vicky announced the pregnancy in September, social media has been overflowing with love and wishes for the soon-to-be parents.

One fan wrote, “They will be good parents. Katrina has wanted a baby for so long, and now the baby is almost here.”

Another commented, “Really happy for her. She waited so long for everything — her wedding, her family. So glad this moment is here.”

Messages of joy continued to pour in: “Praying for a cute, healthy baby 🍀,” shared one user, while another added, “Aww, so happy for them — no nazar thu thu 🧿✨🫶 They’ll be amazing parents!”

Sunny Kaushal Shares Family’s Excitement

Earlier this month, Vicky’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal also spoke about the family’s emotions surrounding Katrina’s pregnancy.

“Sabhi ko badi khushi hai, and nervous bhi hai ki kya hoga aage jaake (Everyone is happy and a little nervous about what’s to come). Waiting for that day to arrive,” he said at a Mumbai event.

Baby Expected Between October 15–30

As per reports, Katrina is currently in her third trimester, and sources indicate that the baby is expected to arrive between October 15 and October 30.

While the couple has not made an official announcement yet, insiders reveal that they prefer to keep the news private and may only share details after the baby’s birth.

Interestingly, if the timing aligns, the Kaushal-Kaif baby could even share a birthday week with actor Ananya Panday.