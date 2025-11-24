Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89

Dharmendra death: One of India’s most celebrated actors, Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on Monday (November 24), according to IANS. The news comes after a morning of heightened speculation, triggered by an ambulance, accompanied by tight security, arriving at his Mumbai home. This marks the actor’s second major health concern within a month.

Dharmendra's health in recent days

Dharmendra had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital last week as his condition worsened. Reports of him being placed on ventilator support intensified worry across the industry. His children—Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, and Esha Deol—along with Hema Malini, were frequently spotted at the hospital. Several Bollywood personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan with son Aryan and Salman Khan, visited to check on the veteran actor.

While the actor was in the hospital, a wave of false death reports caused widespread panic among fans. Dharmendra’s family stepped in quickly to shut down the rumours.

He remained under treatment for several days before being discharged on November 12.

Following his return home, the Deol family released an official note requesting privacy and expressing gratitude toward fans and media.

The statement read: “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

About Dharmendra

Celebrated as Hindi cinema’s original “He-Man,” Dharmendra built a career that spanned over six decades, shaping the landscape of Indian cinema. From the poignant Bandini and Anupama to his unforgettable turn in Sholay, he leaves behind a legacy unmatched in scale and impact. His performances in Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh remain cultural touchstones and continue to inspire actors and filmmakers today.