Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentVeteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89

One of India’s most celebrated actors, Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on Monday (November 24).

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 01:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dharmendra death: One of India’s most celebrated actors, Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on Monday (November 24), according to IANS. The news comes after a morning of heightened speculation, triggered by an ambulance, accompanied by tight security, arriving at his Mumbai home. This marks the actor’s second major health concern within a month.

Dharmendra's health in recent days

Dharmendra had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital last week as his condition worsened. Reports of him being placed on ventilator support intensified worry across the industry. His children—Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, and Esha Deol—along with Hema Malini, were frequently spotted at the hospital. Several Bollywood personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan with son Aryan and Salman Khan, visited to check on the veteran actor.

While the actor was in the hospital, a wave of false death reports caused widespread panic among fans. Dharmendra’s family stepped in quickly to shut down the rumours.

He remained under treatment for several days before being discharged on November 12. 

Following his return home, the Deol family released an official note requesting privacy and expressing gratitude toward fans and media.
The statement read: “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

About Dharmendra

Celebrated as Hindi cinema’s original “He-Man,” Dharmendra built a career that spanned over six decades, shaping the landscape of Indian cinema. From the poignant Bandini and Anupama to his unforgettable turn in Sholay, he leaves behind a legacy unmatched in scale and impact. His performances in Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh remain cultural touchstones and continue to inspire actors and filmmakers today.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dharmendra ENtertainment News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Cities
Six Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu
Six Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu
Cities
More Karnataka MLAs Fly To Delhi, Back Shivakumar For CM Post
More Karnataka MLAs Fly To Delhi, Back Shivakumar For CM Post
Advertisement

Videos

Peshawar News: Major Terror Attack rocks Peshawar, Fierce Gunfight Underway
Peshawar News: Major Terror Strike at Peshawar Police Headquarters, Multiple Blasts Rock the City
Peshawar Terror Attack: Peshawar Police Headquarters Shaken by Twin blasts, Fierce Gun Battle still Underway
Breaking: Owaisi questions bias against Muslims, “How will India become a developed nation?”
Flag Hoisting Ceremony: Ayodhya's Ram Temple Once Again Set for Grand Flag Hoisting Ceremony
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget