‘You Have Done A Great Job’: Varun Dhawan Praised By War Hero’s Wife

Actor Varun Dhawan, currently promoting his upcoming film Border 2, received an emotional and symbolic endorsement ahead of the film’s release when the wife of Param Vir Chakra awardee Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya blessed him at a pre-release event.

In the film, Varun portrays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, the decorated Indian Army officer who fought in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

‘You Have Done A Great Job’

A video shared by a paparazzi Instagram account shows Colonel Dahiya’s wife smiling warmly as she blessed Varun by touching his head. Praising his portrayal, she said, “Tumne bahot badhiya kiya hai. Bahot badhiya, shabbash! Film bahot achi chalegi (You have done a great job. Very good, bravo! The film will do very well).”

Varun was seen bending down respectfully and thanking her for the gesture.

Praise Amid Online Criticism

The moment comes days after a Reddit user shared screenshots of an alleged chat suggesting that influencers were being urged to criticise Varun Dhawan’s performance and facial expressions in Border 2’s song Ghar Kab Aaoge. Some online users had described his expressions in the song as unnecessary and loud.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 stars Varun Dhawan alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The film is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, directed by J P Dutta.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

Music And Release Details

Recently, the film’s team launched Ghar Kab Aaoge in Jaisalmer. The song has been recreated by Mithoon, with additional lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. While the original version was sung by Sonu Nigam, the new rendition features vocals by Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh.

Based on real-life events from the 1971 India–Pakistan war, Border 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 23.