Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘You Have Done A Great Job’: Varun Dhawan Praised By War Hero’s Wife

‘You Have Done A Great Job’: Varun Dhawan Praised By War Hero’s Wife

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 stars Varun Dhawan alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The film is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, directed by J P Dutta.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 10:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Varun Dhawan, currently promoting his upcoming film Border 2, received an emotional and symbolic endorsement ahead of the film’s release when the wife of Param Vir Chakra awardee Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya blessed him at a pre-release event.

In the film, Varun portrays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, the decorated Indian Army officer who fought in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

‘You Have Done A Great Job’

A video shared by a paparazzi Instagram account shows Colonel Dahiya’s wife smiling warmly as she blessed Varun by touching his head. Praising his portrayal, she said, “Tumne bahot badhiya kiya hai. Bahot badhiya, shabbash! Film bahot achi chalegi (You have done a great job. Very good, bravo! The film will do very well).”

Varun was seen bending down respectfully and thanking her for the gesture.

Praise Amid Online Criticism

The moment comes days after a Reddit user shared screenshots of an alleged chat suggesting that influencers were being urged to criticise Varun Dhawan’s performance and facial expressions in Border 2’s song Ghar Kab Aaoge. Some online users had described his expressions in the song as unnecessary and loud.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 stars Varun Dhawan alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The film is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, directed by J P Dutta.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

Music And Release Details

Recently, the film’s team launched Ghar Kab Aaoge in Jaisalmer. The song has been recreated by Mithoon, with additional lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. While the original version was sung by Sonu Nigam, the new rendition features vocals by Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh.

Based on real-life events from the 1971 India–Pakistan war, Border 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 23.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Varun Dhawan playing in Border 2?

Varun Dhawan is portraying Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a decorated Indian Army officer who fought in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

Who blessed Varun Dhawan ahead of Border 2's release?

The wife of Param Vir Chakra awardee Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya blessed Varun Dhawan at a pre-release event.

When is Border 2 scheduled for release?

Border 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 23.

What is Border 2 a sequel to?

Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster film Border.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 10:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Varun Dhawan Border 2 Varun Dhawan Gets Praise By War Hero's Wife
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
I-PAC Coal Scam: ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Obstruction, Moves Supreme Court
I-PAC Coal Scam: ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Obstruction, Moves Supreme Court
Cities
'Mocked Me For Being Woman CM’: Rekha Gupta Defends AQI Statement, Applauds BJP Govt’s 11 Months
'Mocked Me For Being Woman CM’: Rekha Gupta Defends AQI Statement, Applauds BJP Govt’s 11 Months
Jammu and Kashmir
Smuggled Weapons Recovered By Jammu Security Forces Near LOC Border; Pakistani Drone Drop Suspected
Smuggled Weapons Recovered By Jammu Security Forces Near LOC Border; Pakistani Drone Drop Suspected
World
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh
Breaking News: West Bengal Government Files Caveat in Supreme Court Ahead of ED Hearing
Breaking News: Delhi Police Take Action at Turkman Gate, 16 Held for Role in Clashes
Breaking News: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde Targeted in Alleged False Cases
Breaking News: Jaipur Hit-and-Run: Audi Car Tragedy Leaves 1 Dead, 15 Injured in Reckless Racing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget