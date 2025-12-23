Uorfi Javed Rushes To Police Station At 5 am After ‘Scariest Experience’ Outside Her Home

Reality television personality Uorfi Javed sparked concern among fans after sharing pictures from a Mumbai police station in the early hours of Monday. In her post, the actor described the night as the most frightening experience she has ever faced, revealing that she and her sisters rushed to seek police help after feeling unsafe. Her sister Dolly Javed also posted about feeling insecure in the city. Uorfi has since opened up about what led to the alarming early-morning visit to the police station.

Uorfi Javed shares a disturbing incident

Speaking to ETimes, Uorfi recounted a disturbing incident that unfolded around 3:30 am. According to her, two men claiming political influence turned up outside her residence and refused to leave. “Someone kept ringing my doorbell for about 10 minutes. When I went out to check, a man was standing outside asking me to open the door and insisting on being let in, while another was standing at the corner. I told him to stop the nonsense and leave, but he refused to go. It was only when I warned him that I would call the police that he finally left," she said.

At the time, Uorfi was at home with her sisters, Dolly and Asfi Javed. She stated that the men live in the same building, on the 13th floor. She further alleged that they used their supposed political connections to intimidate them. “These men claimed they were politically connected and behaved as if they could do anything," she said.

Situation worsened after police arrived

The situation reportedly worsened after the police arrived. Uorfi claimed the men continued to act aggressively even in front of the authorities. “We called the police, but they misbehaved with us and with the police. They were rude and kept saying ‘nikal nikal’. They denied everything," she said.

Uorfi also alleged that the men attempted to interfere with evidence. She claimed that while she and her sisters were heading to the police station, they overheard the men asking the building’s security guard to delete CCTV footage, allegedly saying they were linked to a politician. An NC has since been registered in the matter.

Uorfi on emotional impact of the incident

Describing the emotional impact of the incident, Uorfi said, “When someone comes at 3 am and asks a girl to open the door and then refuses to leave, it is scary. Especially when girls are living alone, situations like this can be terrifying." She added that she has formally raised the issue with her housing society over serious safety concerns. “I have submitted a written complaint because I do not feel safe. I want to know what action will be taken against them," she said.

Uorfi visits the police station at 5am

Earlier, Uorfi had posted pictures from the police station on Instagram, writing, “It’s 5 am and I’m at the police station. I had the scariest experience of my life. My sisters and I have not slept a minute." Her post immediately triggered worried reactions from fans, who flooded her inbox asking about her safety.

Dolly Javed also reshared the post and expressed her distress, writing, “F**king scariest shit ever. I THOUGHT BOMBAY WAS SAFE???!!!! This is my freaking second experience feeling disgusted and unsafe in a week. IN A WEEK PEOPLE."