Udaipur Files Producer Amit Jani Alleges Death Threats Days After Film’s Release

HomeEntertainmentUdaipur Files Producer Amit Jani Alleges Death Threats Days After Film’s Release

Producer Amit Jani claims he has received bomb and shooting threats a day after Udaipur Files hit theatres, urges police action.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 11:30 AM (IST)

A day after Udaipur Files hit theatres across India, the film’s producer Amit Jani claimed that he has been receiving “death threats” over its release. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Jani alleged that he had been getting repeated calls from an unknown number, with the caller threatening to either “kill him with a bomb” or “shoot him.”

Jani further stated that the caller identified himself as Tabrez, a resident of Bihar. He appealed to the authorities to register a case against the individual and take immediate action to arrest him.

Legal Hurdles Before Release

Last month, the Central government approved ‘Y’-category armed security cover for Jani in both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The protection, which involves 8 to 11 personnel including commandos, was sanctioned following a Supreme Court directive allowing Jani to approach the police for security amid life threats.

The movie finally released nationwide on Friday, August 8, after the Delhi High Court cleared its screening a day earlier. Initially scheduled for release on July 11, Udaipur Files faced multiple postponements due to censorship and legal disputes. The Supreme Court had earlier instructed the Delhi High Court to address objections raised against the government’s approval for its release.

Based on a Real-Life Incident

The film draws its narrative from the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, who was brutally attacked in his shop by two men. According to police, the assailants — Mohammad Riaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad — pretended to be customers before slitting Lal’s throat. They recorded the act, circulated the video on social media, and openly claimed responsibility.

The murder, linked to Lal’s social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, sparked nationwide outrage and concerns about communal violence. The accused were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various IPC provisions. Initially investigated by Rajasthan Police, the case was later transferred to the NIA and is still under trial in Jaipur.

Udaipur Files, starring Vijay Raaz and directed by Bharat S Shrinate and Jayant Sinha, is produced by Amit Jani.

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
