Twinkle Khanna Reveals Kajol And She Share A Common Ex; Kajol’s Reaction Is Priceless!

In a fun and candid moment on the latest episode of Two Much with Twinkle and Kajol, actors Twinkle Khanna and Kajol left everyone stunned and laughing when Twinkle revealed that the two share a common ex-boyfriend.

During a lively segment of the show, the duo were playing a game of This or That when Twinkle dropped the unexpected confession.

The Unexpected Revelation

When asked, “Best friends shouldn’t date each other’s exes,” Twinkle quickly agreed, saying, “My friends are more important to me than any man. Voh toh kahi pe bhi mil jayega (That can be found anywhere).”

Looking at Kajol, she added with a mischievous smile, “We have an ex in common, but we can’t say.”

A visibly embarrassed Kajol immediately responded, “Shut up, I beg you,” leaving everyone in splits as the audience burst into laughter.

Kriti Sanon Spills About Her Crush

The fun continued when Do Patti star Kriti Sanon, who joined the episode as a guest, opened up about her romantic side and revealed she has a current crush.

“Whoever it is, is not from the industry, so that’s great,” Kriti confessed. “I love romance. I love the idea of being in love. I also love love stories, jo bahaut kam ban rahi hai aaj kal (which are being made very rarely these days).”

Kriti’s Rumoured Relationship with Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon has recently been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with NRI millionaire heir Kabir Bahia, with whom she reportedly celebrated her birthday during an overseas vacation.

Born in November 1999, Kabir is a UK-based businessman and the founder of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited. He is also the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the owner of Southall Travel, a leading UK-based travel agency.

According to a 2019 Sunday Times Rich List (as cited by Hindustan Times), the Bahia family’s net worth was estimated at £427 million.

Kabir Bahia’s Celebrity Connections

Apart from his business ventures, Kabir is well-connected in the cricket and celebrity circles. He has been spotted socializing with top Indian cricketers and attending high-profile events.

From partying with former India captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni during the 2024 New Year celebrations to attending Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s Udaipur wedding in 2023, Kabir seems to be a known face among India’s elite social set.