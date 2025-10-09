Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTiger 3 Actor Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away Due To Heart Attack At 42

Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman, famed for Tiger 3, dies at 42 from a heart attack, tributes flood social media.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 10:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Punjabi actor and professional bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away at the age of 42 due to a heart attack. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and MP, Sukjinder Singh Randhawa, confirmed the news on his X account on Thursday evening. Ghuman was widely recognized for his role in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (2023) as well as for his contributions to Punjabi and Bollywood cinema.

Celebrities and Fans Mourn the Loss

Randhawa shared his condolences in Punjabi on X, writing: “Hearing the news of the sudden demise of Punjab's famous bodybuilder and actor Virender Singh Ghuman ji has left my heart very saddened. With his hard work, discipline, and ability, he illuminated Punjab's name across the world. May Waheguru ji grant his soul eternal abode at His feet and give strength to the family to bear this sorrowful blow…”

ALSO READ: 'Many Male Superstars...': Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence On Spirit And Kalki 2898 AD Exit Controversy

Parjat Singh, former Indian hockey team captain, also expressed grief: “It’s deeply painful to learn that famed body-builder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman Ji passed away from a heart attack. He was a devoted vegetarian, built his body with discipline and grace. May Waheguru grant his departed soul eternal peace and give strength to his family to bear this loss.”

Career Achievements

Ghuman rose to fame as a professional bodybuilder, winning the Mr. India title in 2009 and finishing second in Mr. Asia. He made his Punjabi film debut with Kabaddi Once More (2012) and later appeared in Bollywood films including Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014), Marjaavaan (2019), and Tiger 3 (2023). His dedication to fitness and acting earned him a loyal fan following across India.

According to The Tribune, Ghuman passed away during treatment at Fortis Hospital in Amritsar, taking his last breath at around 5:30 PM on October 10. His untimely demise has left the film, fitness, and Punjabi communities in mourning.

Salman Khan Varinder Singh Ghuman
