'Many Male Superstars...': Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence On Spirit And Kalki 2898 AD Exit Controversy

Deepika Padukone responds to rumours on 8-hour shifts, calling out industry double standards between male and female actors.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 10:19 PM (IST)
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has responded to recent speculation about her exit from Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Spirit and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel with Prabhas. Reports suggested her departure was linked to her request for fixed 8-hour workdays. Known for her professionalism, Deepika chose to discuss the matter in the context of broader industry practices without naming anyone.

Deepika Addresses Work Shift Controversy

In an interview with CNBC TV18, she explained, “If being a woman makes me seem pushy or whatever, then so be it. However, it is well-known that many male superstars in the Indian Film Industry have been working 8-hour days for years, and it has never been a topic of discussion!”

Deepika said that her request should not be considered extraordinary, given that male actors frequently work similar schedules. She said, “I prefer not to mention names and turn this into a big issue, but it is widely recognized that numerous male actors have been adhering to 8-hour workdays for a long time. Many of them only work from Monday to Friday and do not take on projects during the weekends.”

Deepika Padukone vs Sandeep Reddy Vanga

For those who may not know, Deepika Padukone was replaced by Triptii Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly anticipated drama Spirit, reportedly due to a few work-related requests she made as a new mother.

Reports suggest that Deepika asked for eight-hour shifts, a pay hike, and a share of the movie’s profits. She is also believed to have requested that her Telugu lines be dubbed rather than speaking them herself.

Deepika welcomed her first child, a baby girl with husband Ranveer Singh, on September 8, 2024.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 10:19 PM (IST)
