The Time Dharmendra Stood Up To The Underworld: ''You Have 10 People, But I Have An Army'

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday at the age of 89, is being remembered not only for his indelible contribution to Hindi cinema but also for his remarkable courage off-screen. While fans mourn the loss of the legendary ‘He-Man,’ anecdotes from his colleagues continue to reveal the formidable persona behind the silver screen icon.

Dharmendra’s defiance during the underworld era

Actor-filmmaker Satyajeet Puri recently shared a little-known story highlighting Dharmendra’s fearless nature during the turbulent era when the underworld wielded considerable influence over Bollywood. In an interview with Friday Talkies, Puri recounted, “At that time, the underworld was very strong. Many actors would get scared if they were summoned. But Dharamji and his family never feared them. He would tell them, ‘If you come, the whole Sahnewal will come from Punjab. You have 10 people, but I have an army. One word from me and trucks full of people will come from Punjab to fight. Don’t mess with me.’ And they never did.”

Satyajeet, son of veteran actor Satyen Puri, started his career as a child artiste before transitioning into a versatile actor, appearing in a range of films across genres. He also explored filmmaking and production, collaborating closely with Dharmendra in several projects, including Rajput (1982), Betaab (1983), Taqdeer Ka Badshah (1982), Batwara, and Izzatdaar (1990).

Dharmendra's legacy

Born in 1935 in Ludhiana, Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Over the following decades, he emerged as Bollywood’s iconic leading man, delivering hits like Bandini, Phool Aur Patthar, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Yaadon Ki Baraat. Revered as the ‘He-Man of India,’ he seamlessly transitioned from romantic hero to action star and later excelled in character-driven roles, including performances in Johnny Gaddaar and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His swan song, Ikkis, is slated for release next month.