HomeEntertainment‘He Was Robbed’: Fans Furious As Prithviraj’s The Goat Life Misses National Awards

Fans of Prithviraj Sukumaran are upset over his absence from the 71st National Film Awards, but here’s why The Goat Life was not eligible this year.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 02:07 PM (IST)

As the winners of the 71st National Film Awards were revealed in Delhi on Friday, the spotlight fell on Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey, who took home the Best Actor prize for Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively. While social media buzzed with praise for both actors, another section of the internet was left disheartened, fans of Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Fans were quick to voice their disappointment, claiming that Prithviraj’s gripping performance in 'Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life' was deserving of national recognition. Many took to X (formerly Twitter), lamenting what they described as a glaring oversight.

 

How did Sharukh khan and Kerala Story win over The goat life and Prithviraj? National awards are a joke🤡
byu/Jealous_Masterpiece7 inBollyBlindsNGossip

“This man put his blood, sweat and health over a film and didn’t even win a national award for the finest performance,” one user wrote.
Another added, “THIS IS CALLED ACTING 🥺😭 he deserved a NATIONAL AWARD man.”

A more emotional fan posted stills from the film, saying, “National Awards failed here. Indians failed here. Art failed here. Talent failed here. We failed here.”

Why ‘The Goat Life’ Wasn’t Considered

While the outrage was heartfelt, it stemmed from a misunderstanding about the eligibility rules. The 71st National Film Awards considered films released or certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2023. The Goat Life, however, received its certification only on February 1, 2024, and hit theatres in March 2024.

This timing means the film will be considered not for the current awards cycle, but for the 72nd National Film Awards, set to be announced next year.

About ‘The Goat Life’: A Tale of Survival and Grit

Directed by Blessy, 'Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life' is a survival biopic based on the real-life experiences of Najeeb, a Malayali migrant labourer in Saudi Arabia. Prithviraj’s transformation and intense performance were central to the film’s critical acclaim and massive box office success. Co-starring Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, KR Gokul, and Shobha Mohan, the film earned over ₹158 crore, placing it among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Despite the setback at this year’s awards, The Goat Life remains a strong contender for next year’s honours.

 

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vikrant Massey Prithviraj Sukumaran Aadujeevitham Shah Rukh Khan National Award National Film Awards 2025 The Goat Life Movie Prithviraj Fans Reaction
Embed widget