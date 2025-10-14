After his eviction from Bigg Boss 19, writer-actor Zeishan Quadri has finally shared his candid thoughts about his journey inside the house. Known for his sharp wit and straightforward attitude, Zeishan reflected on his time in the show — particularly addressing his connection with co-contestant Tanya Mittal, who has often been in the spotlight for her emotional vulnerability and alleged dishonesty.

Zeishan on Claims of Tanya Lying in the House

In an interview with Telly Talk India, Zeishan reacted to the ongoing chatter about Tanya being a “liar.”

He explained,“Those claiming she lies are observing and learning the truth. Because of that, they can say whether she’s speaking the truth or a falsehood. When I was inside, Tanya and I had a good bonding. When I had 103-degree fever, that girl and Shehbaz took care of me and attended to me. I had a personal mentor-mentee bond with her, and many times, I would tease her.”

Emotional Moments and a Unique Bond

The Gangs of Wasseypur writer also recalled several heartfelt moments they shared inside the house. According to Zeishan, Tanya would often confide in him during low phases.

“She would sometimes come over, rest her head on my shoulder, and cry. Once, she told me it felt like a one-sided relationship and complained that I didn’t treat her like a sister,” he shared.

Zeishan said he encouraged Tanya to speak her truth once she was out of the house.

“I asked her to speak up. I told her that whatever she said inside—be it lies or truth—she would have to give answers to the media and the outside world,” he added.

Aftermath of His Eviction

Reflecting on his eviction, Zeishan revealed he was slightly hurt that Tanya didn’t meet him before his exit. “She didn’t come to meet me, and that did disappoint me,” he said.

Following his departure, viewers have noticed visible cracks in the once-solid group alliances inside the house, with shifting loyalties and rising tensions among contestants.

About Bigg Boss 19: A New Power Play

The 19th season of Bigg Boss, themed “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” brings a fresh twist to the reality show. This season, power dynamics constantly shift — giving contestants more authority over house decisions while allowing the audience to play an active role in shaping outcomes.

The format aims to test emotional intelligence, teamwork, and strategy, combining politics, drama, and entertainment in trademark Bigg Boss style.

The diverse lineup includes Amaal Malik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Mridul, Farhana Bhatt, Nehal Chudasma, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, and the latest wild card entry Malti Chahar.