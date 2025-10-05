Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Slams Abhishek Bajaj For Violent Behaviour Towards Amaal Mallik

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionWeekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Slams Abhishek Bajaj For Violent Behaviour Towards Amaal Mallik

In Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan reprimanded Abhishek Bajaj for his aggressive behaviour towards Amaal Mallik during an argument involving Ashnoor Kaur.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 07:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned fiery as host Salman Khan came down heavily on actor Abhishek Bajaj for his aggressive conduct towards singer Amaal Mallik. The clash, which unfolded during a heated argument involving fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur, quickly became the highlight of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Salman Khan Confronts Abhishek Bajaj

In the promo released on the official Instagram handle of the streaming platform, Salman is seen grilling Abhishek about his outburst. The superstar firmly asks him, “Uss waqt gussa kyu aaya tha?” (“Why did you get angry at that time?”).

Defending himself, Abhishek claims Amaal had been disrespectful. “Woh badtameezi kar raha tha bahot. Bhai jab apno ko koi kuch bolta hai, toh aap affect toh hote he ho,” (“He was being very rude. When someone says something about your loved ones, you naturally get affected.”) he explains.

However, Salman doesn’t let him off easily. Slamming his behaviour, he retorts, “Aap kisi ko kutta bulao toh woh chalega, patta bandhne ka time aagaya hai woh chalega? Without knowing anything you were reacting to it. Violent hota hai.” (“So it’s fine if you call someone a dog or say it’s time to leash them? You reacted without knowing the facts. That’s violent.”)

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Amaal Mallik Loses His Cool

The promo also shows another intense moment, with Amaal Mallik clashing with Kunickaa Sadanand. The singer angrily shouts, “Badtameezi karti ho aap, har baar kya sunnke le hum log,” (“You misbehave every time; how long are we supposed to keep quiet?”).

At this point, Salman interrupts sharply and says, “The stuff that Bajaj is doing, Bajaj needs to be bajaeod.”

Drama Escalates in the Bigg Boss House

This season of Bigg Boss 19 has already grabbed attention with its unique theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Contestants have started forming groups and alliances, adding more drama to the game.

The lineup this year includes popular faces like Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, and more — all vying for the coveted Bigg Boss trophy.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams daily on JioCinema at 9 p.m., followed by its TV telecast on Colors at 10:30 p.m.

 

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 07:59 PM (IST)
Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Abhishek Bajaj
