Vishal Dadlani Reveals Why Shreya Ghoshal Brought Him Back To Indian Idol

HomeEntertainmentTelevisionVishal Dadlani Reveals Why Shreya Ghoshal Brought Him Back To Indian Idol

Vishal Dadlani revealed that a late-night chat with Shreya Ghoshal and the joy of hearing new talent inspired his return to Indian Idol 16, set to premiere on October 18.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 07:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani has opened up about his decision to join “Indian Idol 16.” He revealed that singer Shreya Ghoshal played a key role in motivating him to take on the show.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the music composer explained that one of the main reasons he returned to the new season of the singing reality show was his friend Shreya Ghoshal, with whom he recently had a long and fun conversation late at night. The chat reminded him of the joy he feels spending time with her and Badshah, making him want to be part of the show again.

Vishal shared, “I’m here because of two things. One, because my friend Guplu (namely Shreya) had a long conversation with me at 3 in the morning a couple of weeks ago, and we laughed so much that I missed having that every week! I really felt like I wanted to spend more time with her and Badshah, so I’m very happy to be back. Of course, the other reason is to hear these incredible new talents sing. You know there is no better job in the world, it never feels like work!”

Notably, Vishal and Shreya share a strong bond of friendship that goes beyond the music studio. Over the years, the duo has collaborated on numerous chart-topping hits, creating some of the most memorable songs in Bollywood.

Talking about “Indian Idol 16,” the show returns with its latest season, titled “Yaadon Ki Playlist: Jahaan Awazein Aaj Wali Aur Gaane Aap.” This season will blend timeless classics with modern interpretations, as contestants will take on iconic songs and add their own contemporary touch.

The new season is set to premiere on October 18 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. The judging panel will feature music stalwarts Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, and Badshah.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 07:47 PM (IST)
