‘Why Was ₹1 Lakh Sent To Me?’ Maxtern Reopens Elvish Yadav Controversy On Reality Show The 50

What began as a high-energy premiere quickly shifted gears on reality show The 50. Amid tasks, eliminations, and early rivalries, the spotlight turned unexpectedly serious when social media influencer Sagar Thakur, popularly known as Maxtern, opened up about a deeply personal chapter from his past.

During a candid conversation with Prince Narula, Maxtern revisited a controversy that once dominated online discourse, his fallout with Elvish Yadav. While names were not explicitly mentioned at first, the details left little doubt about the incident being referenced.

A Viral Fight That Refused To Fade

The clash between Maxtern and Elvish Yadav dates back to 2024, when videos allegedly showing Elvish assaulting Maxtern alongside a group went viral. An FIR followed, triggering weeks of heated accusations, counterclaims, and online speculation.

At the time, Elvish denied wrongdoing, accusing Maxtern of issuing threats and staging the incident to gain attention. With intervention from Rajat Dalal, the two eventually reconciled publicly, calling the episode a misunderstanding.

Yet, on The 50, Maxtern revealed that several details from that period were never discussed publicly.

‘I Was Offline…Then I Saw ₹1 Lakh In My Account’

Speaking openly, Maxtern recalled being stunned by an unexplained bank transfer.

“One thing that didn’t go public anywhere was that Elvish told me to check my bank account. I was offline the whole time. When I checked, I saw he had sent Rs 1 lakh to my account. I had no idea about the amount, nor did I know why that money was deposited.”

While clarifying that the money itself was not significant to him, the uncertainty surrounding the transfer left him unsettled.

“Rs 1 lakh is nothing; money like that comes and goes. I don’t even know why Rs 1 lakh was sent to my account.”

Emotional Vulnerability And Missed Red Flags

Maxtern admitted he was not in a healthy mental space during that time. Loneliness, exhaustion, and emotional confusion clouded his judgment, especially when conversations shifted toward collaboration and friendship.

He said he chose to trust based on how the person had previously treated close friends, even as online allegations spiraled. Lack of sleep and constant stress only worsened his state of mind, making it harder to question motives or pause for clarity.

Addressing claims that he had abused someone’s mother, Maxtern firmly denied the accusation, calling it false and misleading. He stressed that viral narratives often distort reality and urged caution before believing online outrage.

The Music Video And A Growing Sense Of Doubt

Maxtern also spoke about a delayed music video shoot, which he said was positioned as a way to reduce hate online. He revealed that a scene involving a slap was added at the last moment.

Though he briefly questioned the decision, he brushed it aside, assuming it was part of creative storytelling. Soon after the video’s release, he noticed a surge of similar memes and posts across platforms.

According to Maxtern, the uniform nature of the online reaction made him feel the narrative was being manufactured.

‘Was It To Frame Me?’ The Money Is Returned

The confusion deepened when Lakshay, Elvish Yadav’s friend and then-manager, allegedly called Maxtern asking him to return the ₹1 lakh.

“I was confused about what to do, and then Lakshay called up asking to return the one lakh that was deposited. When I asked why it was sent, he didn’t say anything, so I returned the money.”

Maxtern said he transferred the amount back via two UPI transactions but remains unsure about its purpose.

“I am still confused as to why that money was sent. Was it to frame me, or what? I don’t know. I will confront Lakshay about it.”

Prince Narula’s Advice: Reel vs Real

Prince Narula, who himself clashed with Elvish Yadav on Roadies last year, offered perspective drawn from experience.

He admitted that dragging conflicts onto social media had once been his own mistake.

“There is a huge difference between reel life and real life.”

Prince advised Maxtern not to delay confronting unresolved issues and to use social media cautiously.

Adding to the tension, Lakshay Kaushik, Elvish Yadav’s former manager and close associate, is also a contestant on The 50. In upcoming episodes, Maxtern is set to confront him directly, a discussion that is expected to escalate into a major on-screen clash.

The 50 streams every Monday to Sunday at 9 pm on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm, and if the premiere is any indication, the drama is only just beginning.