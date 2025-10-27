Television Couple Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Part Ways After 14 Years: Report

Television’s beloved couple, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, have reportedly parted ways after years of marriage. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the duo filed for divorce a few months ago, and the divorce papers were signed and finalised between July and August 2025. The report also states that the custody of their children has already been decided.

Rumours of their separation first surfaced in July, but back then, Mahhi had stated that she didn’t feel the need to clarify anything publicly.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Reportedly End Their Marriage

As per the Hindustan Times report, Jay and Mahhi had been living separately for quite some time.

“Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers have been signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the kids has also been decided upon," a source close to the couple told the portal.

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2011 and are proud parents to three children — daughter Tara (born in 2019), and foster kids Rajveer and Khushi, whom they took in back in 2017.

Reports Suggest ‘Trust Issues’ Caused Trouble

The source further revealed that the marriage hit a rough patch due to Mahhi’s alleged trust issues with Jay.

“Once known for their joint vlogs, they’ve stopped posting pictures together. Their last family collab post was in June 2024,” the source shared.

The couple was last seen together at their daughter Tara’s birthday celebration in August, which had a Labubu-themed party. The report also mentioned that Jay recently vacationed with only his daughters, while Mahhi moved into a new home with the kids two weeks ago.

Mahhi’s Comment on Jay’s Recent Post

Despite the ongoing reports of separation, Mahhi recently commented on one of Jay’s Instagram posts featuring their daughter Tara.

On October 18, Jay shared a reel of himself and Tara enjoying a day at Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, captioned, “Tokyo drift toh suna hoga, now see how father and daughter drift in Shibuya crossing.”

Mahhi playfully responded, “Uska bow dekho papa ke sath ghumna aur mummy ke sath ghumna proper bow,” to which Jay replied, “@mahhivij mom ke saath itna nahi hasti jitna baap ke saath hasti hain.”

Mahhi Vij’s Reaction to Divorce Rumours

Back in July, when divorce rumours surfaced, Mahhi reacted strongly while speaking to Hauterrfly.

“Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody’s divorce or separation? People write, ‘Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai,’ or ‘Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai.’ They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth?” she said.

Mahhi also spoke about the societal stigma around single mothers and divorce, adding, “Here, people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. They assume there’s going to be drama, that the two will start throwing mud at each other. There’s a lot of pressure from society. Just live and let live.”