Tejasswi's Classy 'Right Swipe' Post For Karan Kundrra Amid Ex-GF Anusha Dandekar's Allegation Wins The Internet

Tejasswi Prakash gives a perfect reply to chatter around Karan Kundrra’s past with a romantic birthday post that fans call classy and savage.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 08:15 AM (IST)
Television superstar Tejasswi Prakash seems to have given the perfect response to the noise surrounding her boyfriend Karan Kundrra's past with a caption that she has used for his birthday.

Sharing a romantic photo series with Karan, wishing him on his birthday, Tejasswi wrote, “The only right swipe he does now. To the man of my dreams, happy birthday,” tagging Karan Kundrra.

The playful mention of “Right Swipe”, a direct nod to the dating app, came just days after Karan's ex-girlfriend VJ Anusha Dandekar made indirect allegations on a podcast that her former partner had been unfaithful while they were dating.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

For the uninitiated, without naming Karan, Anusha had said that her then-boyfriend, despite being in a steady relationship with her, was seen flirting with women on a dating app while both were brand ambassadors.

Her remarks sparked widespread speculation online. Fans flooded to Tejasswi's comment section to laud her for being classy yet savage. In the carousel post, the Naagin 6 star shared a lot of photos and videos from her private and happy moments with Karan. In one video, Karan was seen kissing her forehead against a sparkling backdrop, and in another, the two were seen enjoying life while seated on a yacht in the middle of the sea.

The series reflected their strong bond and chemistry. For the uninitiated, Tejasswii and Karan met on the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss season 15, and they have been together since then.

Rumours of the couple getting married this year were rife, but neither of them has given any official confirmation on the same as of yet. The couple was last seen on “The Laughter Chef”, a fun couple reality show.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 08:15 AM (IST)
Anusha Dandekar Karan Kundrra TEJASSWI PRAKASH VJ Anusha Karan Tejasswi Relationship Bigg Boss 15 Couple
