Smriti Irani’s Comeback In ‘Kyunki’ Comes With A Massive Paycheck,10X More Than Mihir

The reboot of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', one of Indian television’s most iconic dramas, is back, and it has already stirred conversations around nostalgia, drama, and now, pay disparities. With the beloved original cast returning, including Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, and Hiten Tejwani, the fresh season aims to revive an emotional era for long-time fans. But what’s grabbing headlines now is the staggering difference in the per-episode pay structure of its lead stars.

Smriti Irani leads the pay chart with ₹10–12 lakh per episode

According to a Pinkvilla report, Smriti Irani, who reprised her role as Tulsi Virani after two decades, is being paid ₹10–12 lakh per episode, a sum that significantly overshadows the paycheck of her on-screen husband Amar Upadhyay. Known for playing Mihir Virani, Upadhyay is reportedly earning around ₹1.5 lakh per episode.

This marks a rare instance in Indian television where the female lead is drawing nearly ten times more than her male counterpart, signaling a new chapter in pay parity for leading women in the industry.

Supporting cast sees varied remuneration

The iconic pair Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan, who play Karan and Nandini Virani, are also drawing strong numbers, with salaries reported between ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh per episode. Meanwhile, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, who portrays the antagonist Gayatri, is said to be charging between ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, based on her screen time and episode length.

A nostalgic comeback with a modern twist

Originally aired from 2000 to 2008, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' ran for 1,833 episodes, creating a legacy few shows have matched. The reboot is already earning praise for retaining its emotional core while introducing updated storytelling and production. A glowing review from News18 noted, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is back, and with just one episode, it has left us teary-eyed with nostalgia... everything feels like a warm hug from the past.”

Streaming on JioHotstar, the show aims to rekindle memories of an era where family drama ruled the living room, offering both longtime fans and new audiences a compelling blend of tradition and fresh conflict.