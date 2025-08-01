Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionSmriti Irani’s Comeback In ‘Kyunki’ Comes With A Massive Paycheck,10X More Than Mihir

Smriti Irani’s Comeback In ‘Kyunki’ Comes With A Massive Paycheck,10X More Than Mihir

Smriti Irani leads the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi with a reported ₹10–12 lakh per episode fee, 10x more than Amar Upadhyay. Here's what the OG cast is earning.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 08:52 PM (IST)

The reboot of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', one of Indian television’s most iconic dramas, is back, and it has already stirred conversations around nostalgia, drama, and now, pay disparities. With the beloved original cast returning, including Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, and Hiten Tejwani, the fresh season aims to revive an emotional era for long-time fans. But what’s grabbing headlines now is the staggering difference in the per-episode pay structure of its lead stars.

Smriti Irani leads the pay chart with ₹10–12 lakh per episode

According to a Pinkvilla report, Smriti Irani, who reprised her role as Tulsi Virani after two decades, is being paid ₹10–12 lakh per episode, a sum that significantly overshadows the paycheck of her on-screen husband Amar Upadhyay. Known for playing Mihir Virani, Upadhyay is reportedly earning around ₹1.5 lakh per episode.

This marks a rare instance in Indian television where the female lead is drawing nearly ten times more than her male counterpart, signaling a new chapter in pay parity for leading women in the industry.

Supporting cast sees varied remuneration

The iconic pair Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan, who play Karan and Nandini Virani, are also drawing strong numbers, with salaries reported between ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh per episode. Meanwhile, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, who portrays the antagonist Gayatri, is said to be charging between ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, based on her screen time and episode length.

A nostalgic comeback with a modern twist

Originally aired from 2000 to 2008, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' ran for 1,833 episodes, creating a legacy few shows have matched. The reboot is already earning praise for retaining its emotional core while introducing updated storytelling and production. A glowing review from News18 noted, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is back, and with just one episode, it has left us teary-eyed with nostalgia... everything feels like a warm hug from the past.”

Streaming on JioHotstar, the show aims to rekindle memories of an era where family drama ruled the living room, offering both longtime fans and new audiences a compelling blend of tradition and fresh conflict.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 08:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ekta Kapoor Gauri Pradhan Smriti Irani JioHotstar Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
MEA Reaffirms India-US Ties Despite Trump’s 25% Tariff: ‘Partnership Anchored In Shared Interests’
MEA Reaffirms India-US Ties Despite Trump’s 25% Tariff: ‘Partnership Anchored In Shared Interests’
India
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
'Ignore Baseless Allegations': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge
India
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Movies
71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey Best Actor, Rani Mukerji Is Best Actress. Full List
71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey Best Actor, Rani Mukerji Is Best Actress
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget