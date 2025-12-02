Shraddha Arya Finally Reveals Her Twins’ Faces On Their First Birthday

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionShraddha Arya Finally Reveals Her Twins’ Faces On Their First Birthday

Shraddha Arya unveiled the first photos of her twins, Siya and Shaurya, on their 1st birthday, sharing adorable family moments and emotional unseen hospital pictures from the day they were born.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 07:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: As Shraddha Arya's twins - Siya and Shaurya turned one year old on November 29, the 'Kundali Bhagya' actress finally decided to reveal the faces of her little munchkins.

.The faces of the little ones were shown in some adorable family photos, of Shraddha with her husband Rahul Nagal and the twins.

Posting the heartwarming photos on her Instagram, Shraddha wrote: "Siya & Shaurya, Our Tiny Tornadoes Are Officially ONE! #MommyDaddyLoveYouSoMuch (sic)".

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Reacting to the photos, actress Mahhi Vij shared in the comment section, "Happy happy birthday babies (sic)."

Actress Rashami Desai also dropped red heart and evil eye emojis in the comments.

Celebrating her twins' 1st birthday, Shraddha treated the netizens with some unseen photos from the hospital following her delivery on social media

Reflecting on her journey as a mother after welcoming the twins, the 'Kumkum Bhagya' actress penned on the photo-sharing app, "A year ago, in a quiet Hospital room, I Held my whole world for the first time.. Life changed in an instant and so did I. Happy one year of being your mama… Happy Birthday My forever Miracles (pink and blue heart emojis) !!! (sic)."

The post included a photograph of Shraddha in the hospital after her delivery, kissing one of the twins. We could also see her lovingly holding the little munchkin in her arms.

Shraddha was also adoring her twins in one of the images.

The 'Tumhari Paakhi' actress also posed with her husband in some of the stills on the post.

For the unaware, Shraddha got married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi on November 17, 2021.

The couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversarry.

The lovebirds announced their first pregnancy on social media in September 2024 and welcomed the twins on November 29, 2024.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 07:11 PM (IST)
Shraddha Arya
