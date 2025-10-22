Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionShraddha Arya Claps Back At Troll On Twins’ Privacy With Witty Social Media Response

Shraddha Arya Claps Back At Troll On Twins’ Privacy With Witty Social Media Response

Shraddha Arya fired back at a troll questioning her twins’ privacy, defending her choice to keep their faces off social media with a witty, humorous, and graceful Instagram response.

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 08:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Television actress Shraddha Arya recently gave a befitting reply to an online troll who questioned and trolled Shraddha for not revealing her twin babies' faces and wanting to maintain privacy on social media regarding her children.

Sitting through the recent airport incident when Shraddha panicked on seeing media capturing her babies' photos, the troll called Shraddha out for panicking over the babies' photos' faces being revealed but also doing their photoshoot on the other hand. Shraddha reposted the comment on her social media story and responded sharply, writing, "Interesting."

Coming from someone who hides their own face, my dear. Full access to my baby's faces. Lol lol. You're too needy, needa. Correctly named." The actress's witty comeback drew praise from fans for how she handled the negativity with humour and grace. Shraddha has often maintained that she prefers to keep her personal life away from the spotlight.

But Arya does share special occasions often with the children in her social media without revealing their faces. Recently the actress marked a special milestone as her twins turned 10 months old. While maintaining the privacy of her children on social media without revealing their faces, she makes sure that she celebrates and shares special occasions of her twins on her social media account for her fans to see.

She celebrated the occasion with a crown-themed cake that read, Happy Tootsie 10. Going by the cake design, it seemed that the little ones are now entering their teething phase. Shraddha and her husband, Naval Officer Rahul Nagar, welcomed their twin babies, a boy and a girl, in 2024. The couple has been extremely protective of their kids and has managed to keep them away from the media glare since birth.

Shraddha tied the knot with Rahul Nagal in 2021 while at the peak of her career. A few weeks ago, the actress shared glimpses from a Goa vacation with her family. On the professional front, the actress rose to fame with the portrayal of her iconic character, Preeta, in the superhit show, Kundali Bhagya.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 08:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shraddha Arya
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Siddaramaiah ‘In Final Stage Of Political Career’: Son Yathindra Backs This Leader As Successor, Not Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah ‘In Final Stage Of Political Life’: Son Backs This Leader As Successor, Not DK
India
‘Apologise To Sikhs Of Punjab’: AAP Slams BJP After Delhi Minister Alleges ‘Parali Burning Ploy’ On Diwali
‘Apologise To Sikhs Of Punjab’: AAP Slams BJP After Delhi Minister Alleges ‘Parali Burning Ploy’ On Diwali
India
Inside Mehul Choksi's Cell: India Details High-Security, Ventilated Mumbai Jail Barrack For Extradition
Inside Mehul Choksi's Cell: India Details High-Security, Ventilated Mumbai Jail Barrack For Extradition
Cities
Delhi Air ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Post-Diwali As CM Rekha Gupta Says Pollution Lower Than Last Year Despite Crackers
Delhi Air ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Post-Diwali As CM Rekha Gupta Says Pollution Lower Than Last Year
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget