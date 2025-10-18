Shark Tank India 5 Welcomes Mohit Yadav As New Shark For Season 5

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionShark Tank India 5 Welcomes Mohit Yadav As New Shark For Season 5

Mohit Yadav, co-founder of Minimalist, joins Shark Tank India Season 5, promising bold pitches, entrepreneurial brilliance, and innovative ideas on Sony LIV.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 09:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shark Tank India is gearing up for its fifth season, bringing fresh opportunities for ambitious entrepreneurs across the country. One of the biggest highlights this season is the addition of Mohit Yadav, co‑founder of the skincare brand Minimalist, to the panel of investors.

A chartered accountant by training and known for his results-oriented approach, Yadav has become a familiar name in India’s startup ecosystem. In his official announcement post, he said, “Less clutter, more focus. That’s the mantra of the newest shark in town – Mohit Yadav, Co-founder of Minimalist. Get ready to dive in! Shark Tank India Season 5 – coming soon on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Minimalist (@beminimalist__)

Mohit Yadav’s Vision for Season 5

Mohit Yadav emphasized his philosophy of backing meaningful ventures with transparency. He stated, “From formulating with potent ingredients to backing potent ideas, my philosophy is simple: substance over static. I’m stepping into the Tank to partner with entrepreneurs who build with purpose and lead with radical transparency."

Bold Changes and Auditions

Season 5 has introduced on-ground auditions in addition to digital submissions. In collaboration with snack brand Farmley, the show hosted a booth at the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit 2025 in New Delhi, allowing aspiring entrepreneurs to record pitches live. Selected entries will then get the opportunity to present directly to the Sharks.

Earlier promotional campaigns for the season drew attention for their bold, satirical tone, critiquing the 70-hour workweek and “hustle culture” while encouraging entrepreneurial ambition with the tagline: “Ditch burnout, pitch brilliance."

Returning Sharks and Legacy

Alongside Mohit Yadav, investors such as Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal are returning. Since its inception, the show has hosted over 741 pitches, delivered 351 deals, and committed more than Rs 293 crore in funding. Fans are eagerly awaiting the new season to witness innovative ideas and transformative pitches.

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 09:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sony LIV Peyush Bansal Anupam Mittal Aman Gupta Namita Thapar Vineeta Singh Minimalist Shark Tank India 5 Mohit Yadav
