Shararat Reunion At Shruti Seth’s Ganesh Chaturthi Lunch; Farida Jalal Hints At Sequel

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities turned extra special this year as actress Shruti Seth hosted her much-loved annual festive lunch, bringing together her Shararat co-stars Simple Kaul and Farida Jalal. The mini-reunion left fans nostalgic for the magical sitcom that defined early 2000s television.

A Tradition Since the Shararat Days

Simple Kaul took to Instagram to share a heartwarming series of pictures and videos from the gathering. In her post, she revealed that attending Shruti’s Ganpati celebrations has been a ritual since their Shararat days.

She wrote, “Each year you call us for lunch on Ganesh Chaturthi @shru2kill. I have been coming here since Shararat days. I look forward to the lovely lunch, meeting with the same bunch of people over the years. It’s actually become a ritual to start the Ganpati festival from your home.”

Kaul also extended gratitude to Shruti’s parents, adding, “Your mom and dad have always been such good hosts, Shruti. There’s so much abundance and joy always here.”

Farida Jalal Sparks Buzz About Shararat 2

Among the highlights was a playful video featuring veteran actress Farida Jalal alongside Simple Kaul. In the clip, Simple teased absent friends with, “All those who couldn’t make it, it’s bad, too bad. We are chilling.”

Jalal, however, stole the show by hinting at a possible comeback of the sitcom. She said, “And we are going to make Shararat part 2… God is listening, might just happen,” before reciting the show’s iconic chant, “Shring Bring Sarwaling Bhoot Bhavishya Wartmaan Badling.” The moment instantly sent fans into a frenzy on social media.

Style and Festive Spirit

The trio turned heads with their elegant festive looks. Simple Kaul wore a white Kashmiri embroidered outfit, Shruti Seth opted for a chic grey saree with a red border, while Farida Jalal shone in a classic white suit paired with a yellow dupatta.

Simple also gave a humorous shoutout to actor Shiv Panditt, who captured the lively moments, writing, “Thank you, @shivpanditt, for clicking these even if there was much top light & too many people in & out of frame.”

This intimate Ganpati lunch not only celebrated tradition but also reignited nostalgia, leaving fans hopeful that the beloved magical sitcom might just return in a new avatar.