Salman Khan Cries On Bigg Boss 19 As Kunickaa Sadanand’s Life Struggles Come To Light

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar turned unexpectedly emotional when host Salman Khan was moved to tears following a surprise appearance by contestant Kunickaa Sadanand’s son, Ayaan Lal. The moment came as a stark contrast to the earlier tension in the house, where Salman had been reprimanding contestants for their behaviour.

Ayaan Lal’s Surprise Entry Leaves the House in Tears

The emotional climax of the evening came when Ayaan entered the house to share a personal and deeply heartfelt message for his mother. “Pura Hindustan aapko dekh raha hai, you are killing it... Whatever I am today, it’s because of you,” he told Kunickaa in front of the housemates. His message struck a chord with viewers and contestants alike, as he praised her strength and resilience.

Encouraging her to start living for herself, he added, “You lived for your father, then for your husband, and for your sons — now it’s time to live for yourself, you are 62 yaar.”

Responding to Past Attacks and Unveiling a Painful Journey

This surprise appearance followed a difficult week for Kunickaa, who had been targeted by fellow contestant Farrhana, who insulted her by calling her a “flop actress” and involving her children in verbal spats. Salman addressed the issue directly and allowed Ayaan to speak with Farrhana face-to-face.

Ayaan used the opportunity to share his mother’s powerful backstory. He recalled her early marriage at 17, a painful custody battle after her child was kidnapped, and how she joined the film industry simply to fund her legal case. “Wohi paisa leke she used to take Mumbai Delhi flight every week... after 12 [years] she met my brother,” he said, revealing the tremendous sacrifices Kunickaa made to reunite her family.

He continued, “So jab aap sab unko kehte ho woh kitchen mein ghusi rehti hai... arre nahi mila hai unko ye sab… She hasn’t got it. Don’t take the chance away from her.”

Salman Khan’s Stern Reminder to Housemates

Deeply affected by the story, Salman addressed the housemates and reminded them to treat each other with dignity. He urged them not to reduce someone's entire life journey to insults or taunts. His emotional reaction to Ayaan’s words showed the human side of the host, who is often seen taking a tough stance on the show.

The moment served as a poignant reminder of the real lives behind the contestants’ on-screen personas, and left a lasting impact on everyone watching.