Bhojpuri actor-singer and politician Pawan Singh has once again landed in the headlines, but this time, not for his films or political rallies. His second wife, Jyoti Singh, has penned a deeply emotional open letter, alleging neglect and years of unanswered pleas for acknowledgment as his spouse.

Jyoti Singh Breaks Silence With Emotional Letter

In her post, shared with a video of Pawan Singh applying sindoor on her forehead, Jyoti wrote, “For several months now, I have been trying to speak to you… but neither you nor the people around you have considered it appropriate to reply to my calls and messages.” She revealed that she even travelled to Lucknow and attempted to meet him during Chhath celebrations in Dehri, but her efforts were ignored.

The letter also mentioned her father’s failed attempt to meet Pawan Singh two months ago. Expressing her anguish, Jyoti questioned, “What great sin have I committed that I am being punished so severely? My parents’ honour is being played with.”

Revealing her fragile mental state, she wrote that she feels pushed to the brink, admitting she sees “no option except self-immolation,” though she cannot take such a step because of the stigma it would bring to her parents. Despite this, she reiterated her loyalty, stating, “I have fulfilled my duty as a devoted wife by walking step by step with you — now it is your turn to fulfill your duty.”

Pawan Singh Faces Social Media Criticism

Alongside Jyoti’s open letter, Pawan Singh is also making news for a viral video where he was seen touching his co-star Anjali Raghav’s waist during a stage event. While he defended himself by saying he “saw an insect,” many online users criticized the act, calling it inappropriate.

As Jyoti ended her note with a desperate appeal — “I have been struggling for seven years, and now I am beginning to hate my own life. Just once, please talk to me” — social media erupted with concern, urging Pawan Singh to respond.