Salman Khan Backs Gaurav Khanna, Says He’ll Work With Him After Bigg Boss 19

HomeEntertainmentTelevisionSalman Khan Backs Gaurav Khanna, Says He’ll Work With Him After Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan praises Gaurav Khanna’s calm and consistent game plan, calling it “risky but admirable,” and reveals he will work with the actor soon.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Television actor Gaurav Khanna, who has often been accused of playing too cautiously since the beginning of the season, has officially turned the tables. After earning the Ticket to Finale and becoming the first confirmed finalist, he received yet another boost during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar as Salman Khan not only defended his gameplay but also revealed plans to work with him in the near future.

Salman Calls Gaurav’s Approach ‘Risky but Admirable’

In the episode, Salman initiated a discussion by asking the housemates whether they believed Gaurav had still not opened up in the game. Most contestants maintained that he was playing it too safe, staying away from conflicts and avoiding confrontations. However, the host offered a contrasting perspective, appreciating the restraint Gaurav has maintained throughout the season.

Salman pointed out that no contestant can hide their true personality for weeks inside the Bigg Boss house. He noted that Gaurav’s method—observing silently, controlling his reactions, and speaking only when necessary—was a conscious choice. According to Salman, this consistent calmness helped him navigate the show without unnecessary drama, allowing him to reach the finale with steady strategy rather than explosive moments.

Salman said, “The strategy that GK has chosen in the house is very risky, but since day one, he has never lost his cool or said anything wrong to others… If this is his personality, then I applaud him, but if it is his gameplay, then hats off, bro.”

The superstar also highlighted that while Gaurav’s composure might be misinterpreted as passiveness outside the house, it will work in his favour professionally. “He will be a delight to work with. I myself will be working with Gaurav very soon,” Salman said, giving the actor a major career endorsement.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Filmora Beat (@filmorabeat)

Ashnoor Evicted as Finale Week Begins

This Weekend Ka Vaar also saw a surprising eviction. Ashnoor Kaur was removed from the show after allegedly hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during the Ticket to Finale task. Her sudden exit just a week before the finale shocked both contestants and viewers. With her departure, Bigg Boss 19 now has its top six finalists, leading up to the grand finale on December 7.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Gaurav Khanna Weekend Ka Vaar Bigg Boss Finale Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Salman Praises Gaurav
