HomeEntertainmentTelevision'Relieved And Grateful': Ashish Kapoor On Getting Bail In Rape Allegation Case

Television actor Ashish Kapoor, arrested for allegedly raping a woman at a Delhi party, was granted bail by a Delhi court. He expressed relief and gratitude.

By : IANS | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 06:55 PM (IST)

Television actor Ashish Kapoor, who was arrested on charges of allegedly raping a woman during a house party in Delhi last month, was recently granted bail by Delhi's Tis Hazari Court.

Expressing his relief, he took to the stories section of his Instagram handle and wrote, "Following the recent incident, I'm filled with a deep sense of relief & gratitude. This experience has been a powerful reminder of the strength of our democracy & the principles enshrined in our constitution."

Ashish reiterated his faith in the country's judicial system and added, "I have full faith in the legal system, and this outcome has only strengthened that belief. The diligent work of everybody ensured that justice was served, and the truth was brought to light. This is a testament that truth will always prevail."

Showing his gratitude for everyone who stood by him during this tough time, Ashish went on to say, "I want to thank everyone who supported me during this tough time & express my profound appreciation for a system that protects the rights of every citizen."

On September 10, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Bhupinder Singh granted bail to Ashish, subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh, along with a surety bond of the same amount.

The judgment on the bail was given taking into consideration the submissions of counsel in the court, material on record, CCTV footage, and the fact that the accused is not required for investigation.

On September 6, the court remanded Ashish to 14 days of judicial custody after police interrogation. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor was arrested in Pune, Maharashtra, on September 2 after a complaint was filed by a woman who alleged that Ashish invited her to a friend’s house party and allegedly sexually assaulted her inside the washroom.

According to the investigators, the CCTV footage and witness accounts confirmed that Asish and the plaintiff went into a washroom together and did not come out for a long time.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 06:55 PM (IST)
Ashish Kapoor
