Prince Narula Arrested? Shocking Video Takes Over Social Media

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Reality television star Prince Narula began trending on social media on January 8 after a video purportedly showing his arrest by the police went viral. The clip, which spread rapidly across platforms, triggered speculation and concern among fans, with many questioning whether the actor had landed in legal trouble. However, the confusion was short-lived, as it soon emerged that the video was staged and part of a professional shoot, not a real arrest.

Viral Clip Turns Out To Be Staged

In the widely circulated video, police officers are seen escorting Prince Narula away as onlookers gather around him. He appears visibly surprised, while several people are seen clicking photographs, adding to the impression that the incident was genuine. The clip’s realistic setting and execution fuelled rumours online, prompting widespread discussion and speculation.

Prince Narula Arrest by Delhi Police !!



Heavy Case File Against #PrinceNarula

Report [ India Tv ] 😱😱#RodiesXX || #ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/fqNbjCOalf — Elvish Hunters (@Rahul143043) January 8, 2026

Clarifying the situation, Prince Narula told Tele Chakkar that the video was entirely fake and had been filmed as part of a brand shoot. “This was part of a brand shoot. I was not arrested,” he said, putting to rest rumours of any legal trouble. Despite the video’s virality, neither Prince nor his wife, actor Yuvika Chaudhary, has shared any statement or post addressing the clip on their social media accounts.

Fans React As Rumours Spread

Before the clarification emerged, the video prompted a flurry of reactions online, with fans expressing shock and concern. Several social media users speculated about the circumstances surrounding the supposed arrest, while others urged people not to jump to conclusions. The incident once again highlighted how quickly misinformation can spread online when viral content lacks proper context.

Once the truth surfaced, many users criticised the circulation of the video without verification, while others acknowledged that staged clips can be easily mistaken for real incidents in the age of social media.

Prince Narula’s Career Highlights

On the professional front, Prince Narula is one of Indian television’s most recognisable reality show stars. He rose to prominence after winning popular reality shows such as Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss, establishing himself as a household name.

Beyond reality television, he has also acted in scripted shows, including Badho Bahu, and has remained a consistent presence in the entertainment industry through television projects, appearances and brand collaborations.

While the viral video briefly put him at the centre of online speculation, the clarification ensured that the episode remained a reminder of how staged content can blur the line between reality and fiction in the digital age.