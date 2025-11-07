Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pranit More's Shocking Comeback In Bigg Boss 19 Leaves Contestants Stunned

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Pranit More returns to the house after a health break, leaving co-contestants stunned. Watch how Neelam Giri reacts to his surprise re-entry.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
The drama quotient in Bigg Boss 19 is set to soar higher as contestant Pranit More makes a surprise return to the house. The actor, who had exited the reality show earlier due to medical issues, is all set to re-enter in the upcoming episode — but in true Bigg Boss style, with a twist that leaves everyone stunned.

Neelam Giri Gets The Shock Of Her Life

In a new promo shared by the channel on Instagram, the house turns chaotic after Neelam Giri walks into the storeroom and senses something unusual. Seeing someone hiding inside a cabinet, she nervously asks, “Kaun hai? Kaun hai usme? Koi hai. Koi leta hua hai yaar.”

Her reaction immediately grabs everyone’s attention as housemates rush to check. While Kunickaa Sadanand questions if Neelam is playing a prank, Gaurav Khanna, lying in bed, says calmly, “Ruk jaa.” Moments later, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, and Ashnoor Kaur scream in excitement as they discover Pranit hiding inside the cabinet.

Pranit More’s Comeback After Health Scare

Known for his observational humour and quick wit, Pranit More had left the show in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode after falling ill. His unexpected re-entry has added a fresh twist to the game, with housemates already speculating about what Bigg Boss has in store next.

The previous episode saw Amaal Mallik being chosen by Shehbaz Badeshah as the new house captain. Meanwhile, this week’s eviction nominees include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj.

Bigg Boss Legacy Continues Strong

Bigg Boss 19, based on the Dutch format of Big Brother, continues to be one of Indian television’s most-watched reality franchises. First aired in 2006, the show has seen a lineup of hosts from Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, and Farah Khan to Sanjay Dutt, before Salman Khan took over as the permanent host from Season 4 onward.

With Pranit’s surprise return, fans can expect more laughter, rivalries, and drama inside the house in the coming days.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Pranit More Comeback Neelam Giri Scared Amaal Mallik Captain
