Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionNia Sharma Drops Photos From Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s Plush Mumbai Home

Nia Sharma Drops Photos From Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s Plush Mumbai Home

Nia Sharma visited Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s stunning sea-facing home ‘Saubhagya’ during Ganpati celebrations, sharing glimpses of their lavish apartment and calling herself an “uninvited guest.”

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 11:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Actress Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey have been the best of friends for over a decade now. Ravi and actress- producer wife Sargun Mehta recently bought a plush sea-facing apartment in the heart of Mumbai and welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their new house with a lot of love and warmth, Nia Sharma whp happened to visit Ravi Dubey’s new house to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa, was seen having a ball of a time in her friend's new abode.

She shared a few photos and videos straight from the divine visit, and also of Ravi Dubey’s new luxurious apartment. Dressed in an all pink ensemble, Nia looked gorgeous in her traditional attire.

In one of the videos, Nia is seeing showing the gorgeous sea view straight from Ravi's humongous balcony. While Nia recording Nia can be heard saying, “Ravi Dubey, congratulations on the new house. Everyone, this is so beautiful! I am staying here." With Sargun appearing in the video, Nia was seen quipping, “I am their uninvited guest,"- to which Ravi quickly said, “Invited guest!"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

After Ravi and Sargun's house , Nia also went to actor Arjun Bijlani's house to seek blessings of Bappa.

Talking about Ravi and Sargun's house, the couple has named it as "Saubhagya." The house is located in an upscale area of Mumbai, and Ravi and Sargun are now neighbours to cricketer KL Rahul, actor Jackie Shroff, Javed Jaffery. The gorgeous apartment offers a clear view to the breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea.

The interiors are splashed with sprawling white-themed living room with touches of gold. In a video shared by Ravi, he gave a glimpse of the house along while welcoming Bappa home. “Welcome to ‘Saubhagya’ bappa… welcome to our new home. Sargun and me are blessed," Ravi captioned the clip. The couple have turned producers and are producers a lot of content under their production banner “Dreamiyaata Entertainment.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 11:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nia Sharma Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Ganesh Chaturthi
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Look Forward To Meeting Xi, Putin’: PM Modi Emplanes For Japan, China Visits; Stresses ‘National Interest’
‘Look Forward To Meeting Xi, Putin’: PM Modi On Japan, China Visits Stresses ‘National Interest’
India
Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi To Retire Next Month? RSS Chief Clarifies Stance; Remarks On ‘Differences’ With BJP
Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi To Retire Next Month? RSS Chief Clarifies Stance; Remarks On ‘Differences’ With BJP
India
'Birth 3 Children Per Family': RSS Chief On Population, Demographic Changes, Conversions & ‘Akhand Bharat’
'Birth 3 Children Per Family': RSS Chief On Population, Demographic Changes, Conversions & ‘Akhand Bharat’
India
Monsoon Fury: 5 Dead In Telangana, 536 Roads Shut In Himachal, Thousands Evacuated In Maharashtra — Updates
Monsoon Fury: 5 Dead In Telangana, 536 Roads Shut In Himachal, Thousands Evacuated In Maharashtra
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget