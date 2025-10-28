Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevision'Nehal Aur Main Sirf Dost Hi The': Baseer Ali Opens Up On Relationship Rumours After Bigg Boss 19 Exit

Baseer Ali clarified his relationship with evicted Bigg Boss 19 co-contestant Nehal Chudasama. While playful flirting was common with multiple housemates, Nehal developed feelings for him.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The recent eviction of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Baseer Ali came as a shock to fans. Along with him, fellow contestant Nehal Chudasama was also evicted and what really caught viewers’ attention was the growing closeness between the two. While their chemistry inside the house sparked plenty of speculation, Baseer has now set the record straight on whether his bond with Nehal was real or just part of the show.

“We Had This Trio Thing Where We Used to Flirt and Have Fun”

Opening up about his friendship with Nehal, Baseer shared, “Nehal and I were struggling with our friendship in the first place. I was quite happy with the space we were getting, me, Farhana (Bhatt) and Nehal. We had this trio thing where we used to flirt with each other and have fun. Everybody would make me a couple with Farhana, sometimes then sometimes with Nehal.”

The actor revealed that his playful nature in the house often led to him being linked with multiple co-contestants. “Main kisi ke saath bhi hota to Shehbaaz (Badesha) peeche se aake gaane gaana shuru kar deta tha. They started teasing me with Malti (Chahar), Neelam (Giri), and with any walking female in the house. I said something about Kunickas's (Sadanand) ji outfit the other day and Uorfi (Javed) said, ‘you stay away from Kunicka ji’. Man, she is older than my mom. So, they tried to pair me up with anybody and everybody, but I am okay with it because it's a fun space, I take it as a joke.”

“Nehal Has Feelings for Me”

However, Baseer admitted that the situation with Nehal was slightly different. “But with Nehal, Farhana came and told me that Nehal has feelings for me. I confronted Nehal about it, and she said, ‘yes, it is what it is’. So, mujhe national television pe kisi ladki ko ye feel nahi karana tha ki it doesn't matter to me or I am heartless. She knew I was not emotionally available. She is the same person who said I am emotionally immature, my emotional maturity is zero. So if you can fall for somebody who is not emotionally mature, then the joke is on who?”

“Nehal Aur Main Sirf Dost Hi The”

Clearing the air once and for all, Baseer maintained that their connection was purely platonic. “Nehal aur main sirf dost hi the. Wo ek comfort zone develop ho gaya tha show pe because she was hated by a lot of people and she fell sick in the last few days. I was there for her as a friend, taking care of her. Whenever you saw her lying on my lap, it was her in fever at 102-103 degrees. She was unable to eat food, she was not able to sleep inside the house in the AC. So, I was doing my diligence as a friend. I was taking care of her, comforting her and giving her food and ORS. Usko love angle banake jo tamasha kiya hai, mujhe bahut fuddu laga wo,” he concluded.

 

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baseer Ali Bigg Boss 19 Nehal Chudasama
