Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Tulsi-Mihir’s Iconic Scene Recreated, TRPs Soar Past Anupama

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Tulsi-Mihir’s Iconic Scene Recreated, TRPs Soar Past Anupama

Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 recreates Tulsi-Mihir’s legendary scene after 25 years. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay return

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 07:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 kickstarted a few weeks ago and went onto top TRP charts in the first week itself.

The makers recently recreated the iconic scene from season 1 where Tulsi and Mihir, the lead protagonists bump into each other, making all the colour on the plate in Tulsi’s hands, smear on Mihir’s kurta. This scene had become extremely popular in Season 1, back in early 2000s.

The recreation of the same scene, after 25 years in season 2 made fans take a trip down memory lane.

The video clip of the same was shared on the host channel's Instagram account, that was soon flooded with fan comments.

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has reprised the role of Tulsi while Amar Upadhyay is essaying the role of Mihir.

Mihir and Tulsi were considered to be the most iconic on-screen couple back in 2000s.

According to Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) data, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, in the first week itself garnered a TRP of 2.3, and sidelined Anupama that was ruling the roost for the longest time now in the category of fictional shows on Hindi GEC.

The previous season that aired from June 2000 to November 2008, saw a run of 8 years making it the longest running show of that time.

True blue fans of the show would remember how the character of Mihir essayed by Amar Upadhyay was brought back to life, even after he had exited it, due to the high demand of fans.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 has reunited the old cast. Along with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, actors Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth and Ketavi Dave, Komolika Guhathakurta have reprised their roles on the show. The show has also roped in a new cast that includes Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh and Ankit Bhatia.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 07:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amar Upadhyay Mihir Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 Kyunki TRP Ratings Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Who Is Sergio Gor? Trump's Close Political Aide Nominated US Ambassador To India
Who Is Sergio Gor? Trump's Close Political Aide Nominated US Ambassador To India
India
'If Kejriwal Had Resigned...': Amit Shah Reveals Why Centre Tabled Bill To Oust Jailed CMs, PM
'If Kejriwal Had Resigned...': Amit Shah Reveals Why Centre Tabled Bill To Oust Jailed CMs, PM
India
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
India
PM Modi To Visit Japan, China From Aug 29-Sep 1 For Key Summits: Check Details
PM Modi To Visit Japan, China From Aug 29-Sep 1 For Key Summits: Check Details
Advertisement

Videos

Pawan Agarwal, Director of Good Money Man talks about Thematic Advantage Fund
Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget