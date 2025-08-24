Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay Recreate Iconic Scene After 25 Years

Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay recreate a classic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi scene in season 2, bringing nostalgia for fans worldwide.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The premiere of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 on 29 July 2025 instantly transported fans back to the early 2000s. Social media buzzed with updates, throwbacks, and fan theories about Shanti Niketan, as viewers celebrated the return of the iconic series.

Tulsi and Mihir’s Iconic Moment Recreated

In a standout segment, Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay recreated one of the most memorable moments from season 1. Tulsi accidentally spills colors from her plate onto Mihir’s kurta, sparking laughter and joy. The recreation, shared on Balaji Telefilms’ X (formerly Twitter) account, drew enthusiastic fan reactions. The post caption read, “25 saal baad, iss pal ko dekh kar laga jaise waqt tham gaya ho! Drop a ❤️ agar aapko bhi aisa laga. Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, har raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus aur JioHotstar par.”

Fans React With Excitement

The nostalgic recreation evoked strong emotions among viewers. One fan commented, “I wish I cud gaf abt the on-going side drama bt hw do i do dat whn babies were serving so hard...!? Pure chills.” Many described the scene as ‘iconic’ and shared their excitement across social media platforms.

Smriti Irani Reflects on Returning as Tulsi

Smriti Irani expressed her sentiments about reprising her role, saying, “Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life. It gave me more than commercial success; it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation.”

Originally airing in 2000, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became a household name, running for eight years and consistently topping TRP charts. Created by Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the series played a pivotal role in shaping Indian television dramas and leaving a lasting impact on audiences.

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 10:37 AM (IST)
Smriti Irani Amar Upadhyay 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Smriti Irani 
Embed widget