Kunickaa Sadanand Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss 19 Eviction, Age-Card Row & ‘Lesbian’ Remark

As Bigg Boss 19 inches towards its grand finale, recently evicted contestant Kunickaa Sadanand has opened up about her journey, airing out emotions, misunderstandings, and controversies that followed her throughout the season. After her exit, the actress spoke to Pinkvilla, addressing allegations made by fellow contestants and sharing who she truly found authentic in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Kunickaa Says Age Remarks Left a Deep Emotional Impact

Discussing accusations by Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal that she allegedly “played the age card,” Kunickaa admitted the comments cut deeper than she showed on screen.

“Maine bhale hi apna age card nahi khela lekin mere experience aur mere age ki wajah se mujhe zarur bura laga… main chupke se raat ko apne bistar mein royi bhi hoon,” she revealed, adding, “Aapne badi dukhti rag me haath rakh diya, so… acha nahi laga.”

Despite presenting a strong front on the show, she confessed the narrative around her age and experience left her feeling vulnerable.

Calls Farrhana Bhatt ‘More Real’ Than Tanya Mittal

When asked to choose between Tanya and Farrhana in terms of authenticity, Kunickaa didn’t hesitate before picking Farrhana. She also revisited the controversy involving her comments on Tanya’s “sanskaar,” clarifying that the term was misused in the heat of the moment.

Explaining her perspective, she said, “I think jo main keh rahi thi aapke mummy papa ne aapko self-independent nahi banaya.”

Kunickaa went on to describe what she saw as Tanya’s privileged attitude, pointing out her reluctance to repeat clothes or jewellery and her possessiveness about her belongings stored in a 10,000 sq ft space.

“I told her many times that she could donate some of her clothes to a poor child for his marriage or to college-going girls. But she said no, no, I cannot give it, I am possessive. To maine kaha ki ye bahut hi disgusting thought hai,” she said.

On the ‘Lesbian’ Remark: “Sometimes We Forget Cameras Are Watching”

Another major issue Kunickaa addressed was the backlash surrounding her “lesbian” remark, which she insists was taken out of context.

“Usse pahle ek jhagda hua tha… the more we talk about it, it will have an impact on Malti as well as the rest of that community,” she said, choosing not to reveal further details.

Kunickaa stressed that she is not homophobic, noting her strong ties with the LGBTQIA+ community and her work representing transgender individuals in court.

“That was not the right place, I should not have said that, and I should be mindful. Sometimes we forget that cameras are watching us,” she admitted.

With the show nearing its finale and drama intensifying inside the house, Kunickaa’s candid revelations give viewers a clearer picture of her emotional highs and lows during her Bigg Boss 19 journey.