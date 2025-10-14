Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevision‘I Am Used To Making Unconventional Choices,’ Says Avika Gor On Getting Married On TV

Avika Gor married Milind Chandwani on reality show 'Pati, Patni Aur Panga'. Addressing criticism of a televised wedding, Avika stated she's always made unconventional choices.

By : IANS | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

'Balika Vadhu' fame actress Avika Gor recently tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Milind Chandwani on the couple's reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga”.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Avika opened up about getting married on National television.

She was asked, "Getting married on national television is definitely not something everyone would consider. What made you take that step?"

Admitting that getting married on national television is a big thing, Avika revealed, "When we decided to do this, we were very aware that there would be criticism—we weren’t surprised by that at all. But I’ve been making unconventional choices since a young age, including when I started working and even when I got married. There were always people who didn’t agree with what I was doing. Still, I’ve always believed in carving my own path."

Sharing if the wedding was just another chapter in the journey, the 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress stated, "I knew my wedding would be unconventional. I’ve always said that my life and my journey are something people would dream to live, and I acknowledge that. I’m very grateful for it. But it’s not easy."

"It takes a lot to handle criticism and still keep going with what you believe in. That’s the reason I’m here today," Avika added.

Reflecting on all the attention she has had during the wedding, Avika revealed that everyone involved has been subjected to attention.

"Everyone involved is getting attention, and whether it's good or bad is up to the people watching. But the fact that there is attention itself says a lot—and sometimes, that's enough."

Sharing that the pheras were the best moment for her in the wedding, Avika said, "I think during one of the pheras — maybe the first or second — something clicked in my mind, and I said “Yes.” That was the moment it truly felt real. I realized — it’s done! That funny yet beautiful realization was the best part for me."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Avika Gor Pati Patni Aur Panga
Read more
