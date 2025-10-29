Hiten Tejwani Opens Up About 22-Hour Shifts & Sleeping On Set: 'I Barely Went Home'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Veteran television actor Hiten Tejwani has opened up about the gruelling work culture in the Indian TV industry, revealing how early in his career, long hours and relentless shooting schedules left little room for rest, or even basic comfort.

In a candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star shared that there were times he worked up to 22 hours a day, often sleeping right on the set floor before resuming the next shoot.

Hiten Recalls His Early Struggles in Television

Having spent over 25 years in the entertainment industry, Hiten said that the early phase of his career was marked by extreme schedules and exhaustion. He rarely made it home, instead choosing to stay on set between shoots.

He recalled, “Our schedule would always say 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but it would always end up going till 5 a.m., and then our next shift would sometimes start at 7 a.m. So I ended up working for 22 hours. Some of the crew members used to take down the lights on purpose so that I could get some sleep, and I used to sleep right there on the floor of the set.”

The actor also revealed that due to erratic hours, several of his drivers quit their jobs, forcing him to drive himself to the set. He once even fell asleep at the wheel, hitting a divider.

“I Did 30 Extra Shifts for ₹1 Lakh”

Hiten further recalled his time shooting for the hit show Kutumb, where he juggled double shifts for an entire month.

“For 30 days, I did 30 extra shifts, and I remember going to get the cheque myself. The cheque was for ₹1 lakh, and it made me so happy. I thought to myself that if I had gone towards a traditional job, my hours would have been easier, but there’s no telling how long I would have had to wait to reach a figure like that.”

Despite the exhaustion, he shared that the love for his craft kept him motivated, helping him push through long and draining workdays.

Hiten’s Journey from Kutumb to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Hiten began his television journey with small roles in Sukanya, Ghar Ek Mandir, and Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. His breakthrough came with Kutumb, after which he became a household name through shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkusum, Kkavyanjali, Balika Vadhu, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

He also participated in Bigg Boss 11, where his calm and composed demeanor earned him praise. Recently, Hiten appeared in the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, starring alongside Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, reprising his role as Karan Virani.