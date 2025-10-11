Television superstar Hina Khan and her producer-husband Rocky Jaiswal once again proved why they’re among television’s most adored couples. The duo, who tied the knot in June 2025 in an intimate ceremony, shared heartwarming glimpses of their first Karwa Chauth post-marriage and it was all about love, respect, and breaking stereotypes.

Rocky’s Heartfelt Tribute to Hina

What truly captured everyone’s attention was a powerful moment — Rocky Jaiswal bowing down and touching Hina Khan’s feet, symbolising reverence and equality in their relationship.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rocky penned an emotional note: “Just as the Universe came into being when Shiv met Shakti. My Universe, My Life became Divine the Moment she decided to accept me with all that I was and made me MORE! She is the Devi who graced my existence with her presence, her warmth and her infinite love. I am forever at peace at her feet. Her divine energy radiates through my soul. देवि, तव प्रेम्णः कृतज्ञोऽस्मि। Happy First Karwa Chauth My Love.”

A Celebration of Togetherness and Devotion

The couple looked radiant in traditional festive attire. Hina stunned in a red salwar suit with a heavily embroidered dupatta and gold jewellery, holding a decorated thali as Rocky bowed at her feet — a moment that symbolized love and deep respect.

Another frame showed them holding hands lovingly, followed by a playful yet intimate moment where Rocky kissed Hina on the cheek as she kissed him back.

In yet another ethereal photograph, captured through a mirror under the night sky, Rocky is seen tenderly kissing Hina’s cheek — a frame that exuded pure romance. A close-up shot featured Hina adjusting her jewellery, her face glowing with happiness. The final photo zoomed in on their palms, revealing “04.06.08” — their wedding date — etched symbolically as a mark of eternal love.

Hina also shared the series of pictures on her social media, captioned simply, “Blessed.”

Hina’s Heartfelt Message on Love

Expressing her gratitude and joy, Hina wrote: “When true love finds true hearts, the bond grows beyond boundaries. Our world revolves around each other, and in every celebration, every festival, and every joy, our love grows deeper and deeper. We just want to live happily in each other’s embrace and enjoy every opportunity we can find in life to celebrate what we call companionship. Happy Karwa Chauth Aap Sabhi Ko! I love you, @rockyj1. This gorgeous Chunni is being gifted by my sister-in-law.”

Standing Strong Together

Currently, the couple is seen on the reality show “Pati Pani Aur Panga”, where their chemistry continues to charm audiences. Hina, in several interviews, has often spoken about Rocky’s unwavering support especially during her battle with cancer last year, where he stood by her as her pillar of strength.

Their Karwa Chauth celebration not only radiated love but also served as a poignant reminder of partnership, equality, and enduring faith in each other.