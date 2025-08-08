Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionGautami Kapoor Trolled For Saying She Wanted To Gift Daughter A Vibrator At 16: 'Lost The Plot'

After Gautami Kapoor made an eyebrow-raising revelation that she wanted to give her 16-year-old daughter a “vibrator” as a birthday present, the actress received heavy trolling.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 04:41 PM (IST)

Mumbai: After Gautami Kapoor made an eyebrow-raising revelation that she wanted to give her 16-year-old daughter a “vibrator” as a birthday present, the actress received heavy trolling over her bold statement on modern parenting.

In an interview Gautami said that when her daughter turned 16, she had to gift her something to her and that she was thinking, “should I gift her a sex toy? Should I gift her a vibrator? Should I gift her something?”

The actress shared that she discussed with her daughter, who too was impressed by the list Gautami had made.

In the interview, the actress said that she wants her daughter to experience everything and a lot of women go through life without experiencing the pleasures of it.

However, in the conversation, Gautami revealed that her daughter is now 19 and appreciates the fact that at least the actress had that thought.

However, these comments did not go well with netizens.

One user wrote: “Oh, urban India's feminism? Just a fancy word for… around! Thank the daughter's got brains, unlike her mom who's high-fivin' the host like they're cool kids, but nah, they're just cheerleadin' for pedo creeps!”

Another said: “Best Feminist Mother of the Year Award goes to Gautami Kapoor.”

“Gautami Kapoor wants to gift sex toy to her daughter on her 16th birthday!! Trying so hard to be western, they’ve lost the plot! Disappointing!” said a user.

One simply said that Gautami “lost a fan today!” and shared the video of the interview.

A netizen wrote: “Meet #GautamiKapoor, the sanskari wife of TV Actor Ram Kapoor. She wants to give her 16-year-old daughter a vibrator. Seems she is not aware that, apart from morality, it's even illegal as per law because the age of consent for girls in India is 18.”

“Sounds like Gautami Kapoor was really trying to have a "progressive parent of the year" moment.. But managed to overshoot the landing like a rocket with no fuel. I mean, giving ur daughter a vibrator at 16 and announcing it like it’s some kind of family heirloom?"

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 04:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautami Kapoor
